Senate Bill 808 Printer's Number 853

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - (3) An entity or person directly or indirectly owning,

controlling or holding with power to vote 10% or more of the

outstanding voting securities of another entity or person.

(4) An entity or person 10% or more of whose outstanding

voting securities are directly or indirectly owned,

controlled or held by another entity or person with power to

vote such securities.

(5) A member of the same household, as well as an

immediate family member, of any person described in paragraph

(1), (2), (3) or (4) of this definition.

* * *

"Control." As used in the definition of "affiliate," the

term means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power

to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies

of an entity or person, whether through ownership of voting

securities, by contract or otherwise.

* * *

"Political consultant." An entity or person providing

political consulting services.

"Political consulting." The provision, for compensation, to

any state or county public official, candidate or nominee, as

those terms are defined under section 1102 (relating to

definitions) for an elected State or county office of advice,

services or assistance in securing such public office,

including, but not limited to, campaign management, fundraising

activities, voter outreach, public relations or media service,

but shall exclude bona fide legal work directly related to

litigation or legal advice with regard to securing a place on

the ballot, the petitioning process, the conduct of an election

or which involves election laws.

