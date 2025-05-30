Senate Bill 810 Printer's Number 855
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 855
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
810
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, MARTIN,
HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO, MAY 30, 2025
REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, MAY 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled
"An act providing for independent oversight and review of
regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review
Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making
repeals," further providing for definitions, for proposed
regulations and procedures for review and for final-form
regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for
review; providing for regulations deemed withdrawn; further
providing for procedures for subsequent review of disapproved
final-form or final-omitted regulations; providing for
concurrent resolution required for economically significant
regulations; further providing for existing regulations; and
providing for State agency regulatory compliance officers and
for Office of Government Efficiency.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,
No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
