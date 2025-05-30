Submit Release
Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 856

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 856

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

797

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FONTANA, BROOKS, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

COLLETT, BARTOLOTTA, BAKER, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD,

SANTARSIERO, MASTRIANO, KANE AND MILLER, MAY 30, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of

persons, entities and vehicles from fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1901(c) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 1901. Exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.

* * *

(c) Processing fee in lieu of registration fee.--No

registration fee shall be charged for vehicles registered by any

of the following but the department shall charge a fee of $10 to

cover the costs of processing for issuing or renewing the

registration:

* * *

(24) A person who is receiving disability benefits as a

veteran based on injuries or other disability received or

contracted while performing duty in active service of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

