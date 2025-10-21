Submit Release
Senate Bill 6 Printer's Number 1260

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 434

PRINTER'S NO. 1260

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

6

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, K. WARD, LAUGHLIN,

BROWN, MARTIN, COSTA, BAKER, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO,

DUSH AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 19, 2025

SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS

AMENDED, OCTOBER 21, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for the administration of permits by State agencies,

for a tracking system for permit applications, for the

establishment of permit programs, for third-party review of

permit decision delays and for annual reports; establishing

the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and

the Economic Development Strategy Group; and providing for

their powers and duties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Permit

Administration and Economic Development Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Applicant." A person, corporation, municipality, municipal

authority, political subdivision, State agency or an agency of

the Federal Government, which submits an application for a

