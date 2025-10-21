Senate Bill 6 Printer's Number 1260
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 434
PRINTER'S NO. 1260
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
6
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, K. WARD, LAUGHLIN,
BROWN, MARTIN, COSTA, BAKER, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO,
DUSH AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 19, 2025
SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS
AMENDED, OCTOBER 21, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for the administration of permits by State agencies,
for a tracking system for permit applications, for the
establishment of permit programs, for third-party review of
permit decision delays and for annual reports; establishing
the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and
the Economic Development Strategy Group; and providing for
their powers and duties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Permit
Administration and Economic Development Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Applicant." A person, corporation, municipality, municipal
authority, political subdivision, State agency or an agency of
the Federal Government, which submits an application for a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.