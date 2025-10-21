Submit Release
Senate Bill 1018 Printer's Number 1262

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - certified or otherwise authorized under the laws of this

Commonwealth to administer vaccines.

"mRNA vaccine." A vaccine that uses messenger ribonucleic

acid technology to elicit an immune response, including vaccines

for COVID-19, influenza or other infectious diseases.

Section 3. Voluntary mRNA vaccine requirement.

(a) Children.--

(1) An entity may not require a child to receive an mRNA

vaccine, except that the child's legal guardian may

voluntarily consent to the child's receipt of an mRNA vaccine

with the acknowledgment required under section 4(b).

(2) The provisions of this subsection shall be construed

to supplement 28 Pa. Code Ch. 23 Subch. C (relating to

immunization). Notwithstanding 28 Pa. Code § 23.83 (relating

to immunization requirements), the following shall apply:

(i) The Department of Health may not add an mRNA

vaccine to the list of immunizations required for school

attendance in this Commonwealth.

(ii) A school director, superintendent, principal or

other person in charge of a public, private, parochial or

nonpublic school in this Commonwealth, including an area

career and technical school, intermediate unit, special

education or home education program, charter school or

cyber charter school, may not require a child to receive

an mRNA vaccine as a condition of admission or

attendance.

(b) Adults.--An entity may not require an adult to receive

an mRNA vaccine, except that an adult may voluntarily consent to

receive an mRNA vaccine with the acknowledgment required under

section 4(b).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

