Senate Bill 1018 Printer's Number 1262
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - certified or otherwise authorized under the laws of this
Commonwealth to administer vaccines.
"mRNA vaccine." A vaccine that uses messenger ribonucleic
acid technology to elicit an immune response, including vaccines
for COVID-19, influenza or other infectious diseases.
Section 3. Voluntary mRNA vaccine requirement.
(a) Children.--
(1) An entity may not require a child to receive an mRNA
vaccine, except that the child's legal guardian may
voluntarily consent to the child's receipt of an mRNA vaccine
with the acknowledgment required under section 4(b).
(2) The provisions of this subsection shall be construed
to supplement 28 Pa. Code Ch. 23 Subch. C (relating to
immunization). Notwithstanding 28 Pa. Code § 23.83 (relating
to immunization requirements), the following shall apply:
(i) The Department of Health may not add an mRNA
vaccine to the list of immunizations required for school
attendance in this Commonwealth.
(ii) A school director, superintendent, principal or
other person in charge of a public, private, parochial or
nonpublic school in this Commonwealth, including an area
career and technical school, intermediate unit, special
education or home education program, charter school or
cyber charter school, may not require a child to receive
an mRNA vaccine as a condition of admission or
attendance.
(b) Adults.--An entity may not require an adult to receive
an mRNA vaccine, except that an adult may voluntarily consent to
receive an mRNA vaccine with the acknowledgment required under
section 4(b).
