Senate Bill 805 Printer's Number 857
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - (b) Penalties.--
(1) A violation of subsection (a)(1) is a summary
offense punishable by a fine of not less than $500.
(2) A violation of subsection (a)(2) in which the sky
lantern, aerial luminary lantern or similar floating device
is released outdoors beyond the control of the person who
tethered it is a summary offense punishable by a fine of not
less than $1,500.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Aerial luminary lantern." A sky lantern.
"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town
or township.
"Person." As follows:
(1) An individual, corporation, partnership, limited
liability company, business trust, association, firm, estate,
trust, foundation, municipality or other business or
governmental entity.
(2) The term does not include the Commonwealth.
" Sky lantern." A small hot air balloon made of paper, or
similar material, with an opening at the bottom where a small
fire is suspended, which causes the lantern to rise in the air.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
