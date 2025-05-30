Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 858
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - for or in the event he determines to reexamine any such system,
the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall examine the electronic
voting system for functionality, security and accessibility,
provide notice of the examination pursuant to subsection (g)(1)
and shall make and file in his office and post on the Department
of State's publicly accessible Internet website the recording
required under subsection (g)(4) his report, attested by his
signature and the seal of his office, stating whether, in his
opinion, the system so examined can be safely used by voters at
elections as provided in this act and meets all of the
requirements hereinafter set forth. If his report states that
the system can be so used and meets all such requirements, such
system shall be deemed approved and may be adopted for use at
elections, as herein provided. With respect to any electronic
voting system approved for use in this Commonwealth by the
secretary, the report of the secretary shall specify the
capacity of the components of that system, the number of voters
who may reasonably be accommodated by the voting devices and
automatic tabulating equipment which comprise such system and
the number of clerks and machine inspectors, if any, required
based on the number of registered electors in any election
district in which the voting system is to be used, such
specifications being based upon the secretary's examination of
the system. Any county which thereafter may adopt any such
approved system shall provide the components of such system in a
number no less than that sufficient to accommodate the voters of
that county or municipality in accordance with the minimum
capacity standards so prescribed by the secretary. The county
board shall comply with the requirements for the use of the
electronic voting system as set forth in the report by the
