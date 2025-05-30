Submit Release
Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 858

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - for or in the event he determines to reexamine any such system,

the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall examine the electronic

voting system for functionality, security and accessibility,

provide notice of the examination pursuant to subsection (g)(1)

and shall make and file in his office and post on the Department

of State's publicly accessible Internet website the recording

required under subsection (g)(4) his report, attested by his

signature and the seal of his office, stating whether, in his

opinion, the system so examined can be safely used by voters at

elections as provided in this act and meets all of the

requirements hereinafter set forth. If his report states that

the system can be so used and meets all such requirements, such

system shall be deemed approved and may be adopted for use at

elections, as herein provided. With respect to any electronic

voting system approved for use in this Commonwealth by the

secretary, the report of the secretary shall specify the

capacity of the components of that system, the number of voters

who may reasonably be accommodated by the voting devices and

automatic tabulating equipment which comprise such system and

the number of clerks and machine inspectors, if any, required

based on the number of registered electors in any election

district in which the voting system is to be used, such

specifications being based upon the secretary's examination of

the system. Any county which thereafter may adopt any such

approved system shall provide the components of such system in a

number no less than that sufficient to accommodate the voters of

that county or municipality in accordance with the minimum

capacity standards so prescribed by the secretary. The county

board shall comply with the requirements for the use of the

electronic voting system as set forth in the report by the

