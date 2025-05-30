Senate Resolution 114 Printer's Number 859
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - rates of post-traumatic headache and migraine due to traumatic
brain injuries sustained in service; and
WHEREAS, Cluster headache is recognized as one of the most
excruciating medical conditions, affecting approximately one in
1,000 Americans; and
WHEREAS, There is a severe shortage of headache specialists
with fewer than 800 certified headache medicine specialists
nationwide, creating significant barriers to care, particularly
for rural and underserved communities; and
WHEREAS, Headache diseases place a severe economic burden,
costing U.S. companies over $78 billion annually in lost
productivity and healthcare expenses; and
WHEREAS, The symptoms of headache disorders extend beyond
head pain, often impacting vision, cognitive function, balance
and daily activities, with attacks lasting hours to days; and
WHEREAS, Stigma and misinformation have historically stifled
research, treatment innovation and public awareness, leaving
many patients undiagnosed and untreated; and
WHEREAS, Individuals with headache disorders are at an
increased risk for developing depression and suicidal ideation,
underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive care and mental
health support; and
WHEREAS, Migraine is a common headache disorder in children
and adolescents, affecting up to 10% of school-aged children and
up to 28% of adolescents; and
WHEREAS, All individuals living with headache diseases
deserve equitable, timely and affordable access to effective
treatments to improve their quality of life; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize June 2025 as "Migraine
and Headache Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
