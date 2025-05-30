Senate Resolution 114 Printer's Number 859

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - rates of post-traumatic headache and migraine due to traumatic

brain injuries sustained in service; and

WHEREAS, Cluster headache is recognized as one of the most

excruciating medical conditions, affecting approximately one in

1,000 Americans; and

WHEREAS, There is a severe shortage of headache specialists

with fewer than 800 certified headache medicine specialists

nationwide, creating significant barriers to care, particularly

for rural and underserved communities; and

WHEREAS, Headache diseases place a severe economic burden,

costing U.S. companies over $78 billion annually in lost

productivity and healthcare expenses; and

WHEREAS, The symptoms of headache disorders extend beyond

head pain, often impacting vision, cognitive function, balance

and daily activities, with attacks lasting hours to days; and

WHEREAS, Stigma and misinformation have historically stifled

research, treatment innovation and public awareness, leaving

many patients undiagnosed and untreated; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with headache disorders are at an

increased risk for developing depression and suicidal ideation,

underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive care and mental

health support; and

WHEREAS, Migraine is a common headache disorder in children

and adolescents, affecting up to 10% of school-aged children and

up to 28% of adolescents; and

WHEREAS, All individuals living with headache diseases

deserve equitable, timely and affordable access to effective

treatments to improve their quality of life; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize June 2025 as "Migraine

and Headache Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

