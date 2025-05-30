Submit Release
Senate Bill 813 Printer's Number 860

meet the scope of work of the procurement.

(5) In collaboration with the purchasing agency,

reviewing utilization schedules, considering requests for

waivers of contract-specific goals based upon a showing of

good faith efforts and evaluating the extent to which

contract-specific goals were achieved.

(6) Monitoring contracts to evaluate compliance with

contract-specific goals and commitments.

(7) Receiving, reviewing and acting upon complaints and

suggestions concerning the HUB Zone Program.

(8) Evaluating the effectiveness and utility of the HUB

Zone Program.

(b) HUB zone business procurement.--

(1) Within six months of the effective date of this

section, an executive agency and independent agency for which

the department acts as purchasing agency shall establish

contract-specific goals that ensure that a contract entered

into by the purchasing agency garners:

(i) not less than 20% participation from HUB zone

businesses on contracts totaling at least $100,000 and

not more than $750,000; or

(ii) not less than 25% participation from HUB zone

businesses on contracts totaling more than $750,000.

(2) Paragraph (1) shall not apply to a contract:

(i) where no qualified HUB zone business exists; or

(ii) that has received a waiver under subsection

(c).

(3) To satisfy requirements under paragraph (1), a

purchasing agency may award contracts directly to prime HUB

zone business contractors or indirectly to HUB zone business

20250SB0813PN0860 - 4 -

30

