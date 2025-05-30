Senate Bill 813 Printer's Number 860
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - meet the scope of work of the procurement.
(5) In collaboration with the purchasing agency,
reviewing utilization schedules, considering requests for
waivers of contract-specific goals based upon a showing of
good faith efforts and evaluating the extent to which
contract-specific goals were achieved.
(6) Monitoring contracts to evaluate compliance with
contract-specific goals and commitments.
(7) Receiving, reviewing and acting upon complaints and
suggestions concerning the HUB Zone Program.
(8) Evaluating the effectiveness and utility of the HUB
Zone Program.
(b) HUB zone business procurement.--
(1) Within six months of the effective date of this
section, an executive agency and independent agency for which
the department acts as purchasing agency shall establish
contract-specific goals that ensure that a contract entered
into by the purchasing agency garners:
(i) not less than 20% participation from HUB zone
businesses on contracts totaling at least $100,000 and
not more than $750,000; or
(ii) not less than 25% participation from HUB zone
businesses on contracts totaling more than $750,000.
(2) Paragraph (1) shall not apply to a contract:
(i) where no qualified HUB zone business exists; or
(ii) that has received a waiver under subsection
(c).
(3) To satisfy requirements under paragraph (1), a
purchasing agency may award contracts directly to prime HUB
zone business contractors or indirectly to HUB zone business
20250SB0813PN0860 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.