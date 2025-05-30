MPD Seeks Suspect in Southwest Waterfront Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the help of the community to identify and locate two people of interest and a suspect who shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in Southwest.

On Thursday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 3:53 p.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of M Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect on the scooter and two people of interest were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or people of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25080109

###