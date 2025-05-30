MPD Seeks Suspect in Southwest Waterfront Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the help of the community to identify and locate two people of interest and a suspect who shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in Southwest.
On Thursday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 3:53 p.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of M Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The suspect on the scooter and two people of interest were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or people of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25080109
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.