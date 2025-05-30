Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows Laud Property Tax Relief Passage

TEXAS, May 30 - May 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dustin Burrows today lauded the passage of Senate Bill 4, Senate Bill 23, House Bill 9, Senate Joint Resolution 2, Senate Joint Resolution 85, and House Joint Resolution 1. If approved by voters this November, these measures will deliver significant property tax relief for hardworking Texas home and business owners.



"Never before has the Texas Legislature allocated more funds to provide property tax relief than they did this session," said Governor Abbott. "I thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows, and the members of the Texas House and Senate for providing Texans with badly-needed property tax reductions. I will sign these bills into law to deliver lasting relief for Texans and their families, and I urge Texans to approve the new increases in the homestead and business property tax exemptions this November.”



“When I became Lieutenant Governor in 2015, the homestead exemption was a tiny $15,000,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. “Since then, we have increased it to $100,000, and with the passage of Senate Bill 4 and Senate Bill 23, it is now $200,000 for seniors and $140,000 for non-seniors. The average senior homeowner will no longer pay any school property taxes for the rest of their life as long as they live in their home. Homeowners under 65 years old will now see almost 50% of their school taxes cut. Nearly 25% of our all state funds budget this year is going to property tax relief. We have come a long way in the last 10 years, when only a small percentage of our budget went to property tax relief.”



“With the Legislature’s overwhelming passage of additional property tax relief, Texas home and business owners are on their way to keeping more of their hard-earned money,” said Speaker Burrows. “Texas House members worked with our Senate counterparts to deliver these savings. I want to thank House members for coming together to pass this priority legislation, and I look forward to Texas voters approving these measures on the ballot this fall.”



In his 2025 State of the State Address earlier this year, Governor Abbott declared property tax relief an emergency item this legislative session.

