Shaunavon Recognized for Being an Age Friendly Community

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 30, 2025

Shaunavon is being recognized for the community's commitment to age-friendly programs and actions that help older adults.

As part of the official recognition, Shaunavon is receiving the Age-Friendly award from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM).

"Shaunavon has earned its Age-Friendly status for actively considering the needs of seniors as it improves the quality of life for everyone," Seniors Minister Lori Carr said. "Our government is happy to recognize the Age-Friendly Communities initiative. We hope all communities consider how making healthy, accessible and inclusive infrastructure and programs available makes everyone feel valued and supported."

Some examples in Shaunavon include an initiative for transportation for medical appointments, an intergenerational reading program where seniors read with school children, and tech time when high school students help seniors with technology issues or learning new tasks.

"Positive aging requires a strong community framework that supports and encourages social connections and acknowledges and enables older adult contributions," SSM President Shan Landry said. "I am delighted that Shaunavon has done the hard work and collaborated to make their community Age-Friendly. On behalf of SSM, I welcome Shaunavon to the growing numbers of communities across the province that are working together to support all community members to age positively and thrive."

For more information on the Age-Friendly Communities Recognition Program, including the application process, visit the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism at www.skseniorsmechanism.ca or the Age-Friendly Saskatchewan at www.agefriendlysk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: