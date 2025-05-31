Statement from Council President Kate Stewart on the Trump Administration's "Sanctuary Jurisdiction" Designation
MARYLAND, May 31 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 30, 2025
From the Office of Council President Kate Stewart
Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart released the following statement:
"The Montgomery County Council is closely following the many actions of the Trump Administration, including the recently released list of “sanctuary jurisdictions”. We are working with the County Executive and our state and municipal partners to coordinate our response once more is understood about the criteria and consequences to the County’s name on this list. The County Council has repeatedly emphasized upholding our values and our commitment to support the rights of our residents in our diverse community, most recently adopting a $7.6 billion operating budget and addressing our community needs. We stand with the County Executive’s recent statement and direct residents to that statement to access the resources available to them. We also encourage residents in need of support to visit the Council’s United in Service and Support webpage and biweekly webinars for additional resources available in our community."
# # #Release ID: 25-192
Media Contact: Cecily Thorne 301-910-0610
