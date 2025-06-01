Planet TV Studios Presents New Frontiers Episode 'Highlighting Emerging Technologies' Featuring Athena Clinic & Dr. Daniel Murariu. The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Athena Clinic Planet TV Studios New Frontiers Athena Clinic

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air May 31st 2025 on Bloomberg Television at 5:00 pm ET.

BOCA RATON,, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 31st 2025 at 5:00 pm ET, Planet TV Studios premieres its newest episode, "New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies," on Bloomberg Television. The program, hosted by the engaging and insightful Gina Grad, will also be available for streaming on numerous on-demand platforms including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Roku, Tumblr, X, Brighteon, Facebook, Rumble, Dailymotion, ReportWire.org, and Newsbreak immediately following the broadcast.



This latest installment features Athena Clinic Plastic Surgery, a groundbreaking medical practice based in Honolulu, Hawaii, led by Dr. Daniel Murariu, an acclaimed innovator in robotic reconstructive surgery. Grad, recognized from her vibrant presence on the Adam Carolla Show and acclaimed author of the children's book My Extra Mom, delves into the transformative impacts Athena Clinic has had on its patients, illustrating the profound ways in which advanced medical technology can reshape lives.



Dr. Murariu, a double board-certified surgeon, stands at the forefront of surgical innovation, utilizing the sophisticated DaVinci surgical robot to perform complex reconstructive procedures in pelvic, head and neck, and breast surgeries. Patients at Athena Clinic experience minimally invasive treatments, resulting in dramatically faster recovery times, reduced pain, and significantly minimized scarring compared to traditional surgeries. For many, these advancements represent a pivotal change, restoring not only physical function but also emotional confidence and quality of life.



One such story featured in the episode highlights a patient who, after a mastectomy, faced significant emotional and physical challenges. Through Dr. Murariu’s robotic-assisted microsurgical reconstruction, she regained not only her physical appearance but also her sense of identity and self-confidence, describing her treatment as "life-altering."



Gina Grad expertly narrates these stories, providing viewers a vivid understanding of the remarkable ways in which Athena Clinic and Dr. Murariu have revolutionized patient care. This episode of "New Frontiers" underscores the real-world impact of emerging technologies and dedicated professionals, revealing the extraordinary potential of medical advancements.



For more information about Athena Clinic and Dr. Daniel Murariu, please visit their website at https://www.athenaclinic.com/.



