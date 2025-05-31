Free camping, day-use parking & activities to celebrate State Parks Day June 7

SALEM, Oregon—Every year Oregon State Parks begins the busier season with a small thank you to its visitors — free camping and day-use parking on State Parks Day.

State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 to thank Oregonians for their long-standing support of the state park system. It falls on the first Saturday of June, which is June 7 this year.

“We are honored to steward and share these places with Oregonians and all our visitors. We appreciate their commitment to preserving and maintaining Oregon’s special places. We would not have the park system that we have today without their support,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will waive day-use parking fees at the 25 parks that charge them and camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites on June 7. State Parks Day also includes free events at many state parks.

Park staff have worked hard over the last few months getting parks ready for the busier season and State Parks Day. The list of projects includes everything from clearing storm damage, with as many as 180 downed trees near Nehalem, to moving mountains of muck or sand to re-open camp loops. Now parks are ready to welcome visitors for State Parks Day and the busier season.

State Parks Day Events

The Cove Palisades will host a free festival that celebrates the diverse history, food and culture of Central Oregon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Festival of the Land , includes Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, kids’ games and activities, petting zoo, educational displays, mini farmers market and more.

includes Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, kids’ games and activities, petting zoo, educational displays, mini farmers market and more. L.L. Stub Stewart will host a star party in partnership with OMSI and Rose City Astronomers at 9:30 p.m. in the Hilltop Day-Use Area. Visit OMSI's website on the day of the party for possible weather-related cancellations: https://omsi.edu/whats-on/

Carl G. Washburne will host a free State Parks Day BBQ from noon to 1 p.m.

Spring Valley Access will host a trail work party from 9 a.m. to noon. The event includes clearing brush, raking debris and picking up trash.

Tryon Creek State Natural Area invites visitors to explore its Interpretive Nature Center, navigate its extensive trail system and attend a guided hike.

Prineville Reservoir will host a free State Parks Day BBQ from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. near the Dark Sky Observatory.

Silver Falls will host an exhibit about the emerald ash borer (EAB) and its role as a threat to Oregon's ash trees 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oregon State Parks and Oregon Department of Forestry staff will be on hand to share information about the importance of ash trees and this destructive invasive beetle.

Collier: will offer a guided tour through Collier Logging Museum 11 a.m. to noon so visitors can learn about old logging camps and what machines they used to make life easier.

Fort Stevens will host disc golf lessons 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Stevens State Park-Historic Area Columbia Shores Disc Golf Course.

Harris Beach we have a multi-park scavenger hunt where visitors can seek natural formations, unique flora and historical locations. Pick up scavenger hunt cards at Harris Beach registration booth or from ranger or host at Alred Loeb.

For a list of Oregon State Parks events, visit the event calendar at stateparks.oregon.gov/

For camping availability, please check oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or visit first-come-first served sites: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=reserve.first-come

About State Parks Day

State Parks Day began in 1998 to celebrate the support of visitors around the state. It’s one of three days a year that Oregon State Parks waives the day-use parking fees. Other days include Green Friday the day after Thanksgiving and First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day.

About Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is to provide and protect outstanding natural, scenic, cultural, historic and recreational sites for the enjoyment and education of present and future generations. The department manages 254 Oregon State Parks comprising more than 100,000 acres. Learn more at stateparks.oregon.gov.