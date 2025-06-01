Facet Power, Kalulu Resources, & ReinAgri Announce ReinPower Climate-Smart Poultry Joint Venture

Climate is a System - Solve It Like One. Facet Power's innovative Complete Climate Solution & Energy EcoSystems.

Transforming South Africa's Poultry & Energy Sectors with Climate-Smart Innovation

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facet Power, Kalulu Resources, and ReinAgri have joined forces to launch ReinPower, a joint venture revolutionizing South Africa’s poultry and energy sectors. Through deployment of Climate-Smart Poultry EcoSystems, ReinPower is addressing the critical challenges of energy insecurity, agricultural sustainability, and economic resilience, while empowering farmers and communities with innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

A Vision for the Future:

ReinPower’s Climate-Smart Poultry EcoSystems convert poultry litter into decentralized, carbon-negative baseload renewable electricity and biochar, a soil-enhancing byproduct that promotes regenerative agriculture and permanently removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. These systems provide farmers with stable, affordable energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create new economic opportunities, supporting South Africa’s transition to a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. By fostering collaboration between farmers, innovators, and investors, ReinPower is driving a new era of climate-positive agriculture and energy independence in Southern Africa.

Key Benefits of ReinPower’s Climate-Smart Poultry EcoSystems:.

Climate Resilience:

ReinPower equips farmers to combat climate change by delivering dependable, carbon-negative renewable energy and biochar solutions that actively reduce emissions, restore ecosystems, and improve soil health.

Energy Security:

ReinPower ensures uninterrupted operations by providing stable, cost-effective, and decentralized baseload renewable energy, addressing challenges from load shedding and outdated infrastructure.

Economic Empowerment:

Farmers achieve energy independence, cost stability, and additional revenue streams, and access to global carbon markets, fostering long-term financial resilience.

Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture:

By enhancing soil fertility and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, ReinPower supports sustainable poultry farming, ensuring a reliable and affordable food supply for South Africa and beyond.

Environmental Impact:

ReinPower’s systems actively remove carbon, conserve water, regenerate soil, and support biodiversity, delivering a holistic approach to sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

Phase I Projects:

ReinPower’s first phase will deliver six renewable electricity projects, each ranging from 1MW to 3MW, across the Free State and Western Cape regions of South Africa. These scalable projects are designed to address the immediate challenges of load shedding and energy insecurity while laying the foundation for regional expansion and long-term sustainability. Phase II is in planning.

Leadership Perspectives

Amy McCrae Kessler, CEO of Facet Power, shared:

"At Facet Power, we believe that solving the climate crisis requires bold, systemic action. ReinPower is not just a solution—it’s a revolution. By transforming poultry waste into renewable energy and biochar, we are empowering farmers to become leaders in sustainability, revitalizing their land, and driving economic resilience. Together, we are making transformative investments in the long-term health of our communities and our planet, creating a future where innovation, nature, and humanity thrive in harmony. This is more than progress—it’s a promise to future generations."

Tom Elliot, CEO of Kalulu Resources, added:

"ReinPower is about unlocking the potential of South Africa’s farmers and communities. By integrating renewable energy with agricultural operations, we are providing farmers with the stability they need to grow, adapt, and succeed. This is not just about solving today’s problems—it’s about building a foundation for a sustainable, resilient future for generations to come."

Ryal de Waal, CEO of ReinAgri, shares:

"At ReinAgri, we are not just solving problems; we are rethinking the way agriculture interacts with the environment. By prioritizing sustainability and ethical practices, we aim to create solutions that benefit farmers, consumers, and the planet alike. Together, we can reinvent agriculture for a cleaner, greener future."

Join Us at AVI Africa 2025

ReinPower will showcase its transformative solutions at the AVI AFRICA 2025 Conference, the continent’s largest poultry industry gathering where industry leaders convene to explore sustainable innovations. This event, June 3–5, 2025, at Emperors Palace, Gauteng, South Africa, offers the perfect platform to explore how ReinPower is shaping the future of sustainable agriculture and energy in South Africa and beyond.

About ReinPower

ReinPower is a joint venture between Facet Power, Kalulu Resources, and ReinAgri, committed to transforming Southern Africa’s poultry and energy sectors through innovative, sustainable solutions. By integrating renewable energy, agricultural innovation, and carbon market access, ReinPower empowers farmers and communities to build a sustainable, climate-resilient future.

About Facet Power

Facet Power is a pioneering force in the climate sector, specializing in developing and deploying innovative Climate Solution & Energy EcoSystems that transform biomass waste into high-impact products like renewable electricity and biochar. By integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, Facet Power is leading a trillion-dollar climate revolution, redefining what’s possible in the fight against climate change. https://facetpower.com/

About Kalulu Resources

Kalulu Resources is committed to harnessing natural resources responsibly to drive sustainable development across Africa. With a focus on renewable energy and landscape restoration, Kalulu Resources collaborates with local communities and international partners to create solutions that empower economic growth while preserving environmental integrity. https://www.kaluluresources.com/

About ReinAgri

ReinAgri, provides sustainable, innovation agricultural solutions aimed at reducing environmental impact. By focusing on clean, cost-effective alternatives, ReinAgri strives to reinvent traditional agricultural practices, ensuring a healthier planet for future generations. https://reinagri.co.za/

