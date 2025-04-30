Facet Power and PAMOL Plantations Sign MOU to Support Climate Resilience, Food Security, and Economic Growth in Cameroon

Accelerating Climate-Resilient Growth: Facet Power and PAMOL Plantation Strategic Partnership to Scale Food-Energy-Water-Carbon Synergies in Cameroon Facet Power's innovative Complete Climate Solution & Energy EcoSystems harness nature's synergies to drive rapid decarbonization, scale carbon removal, and transform complex climate challenges into high-impact opportunities for communities, investors, and

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark partnership, Facet Power, Inc., a global leader in Complete Climate Solutions and Energy Ecosystems, has joined forces with PAMOL Plantations Plc, one of Cameroon’s leading agricultural enterprises. This transformative initiative seeks to redefine agricultural sustainability and local economic growth by turning waste into a catalyst for climate-positive innovation, natural capital and community regeneration, and inclusive opportunities for climate prosperity.

This collaboration will transform PAMOL’s empty fruit bunches (EFB), a byproduct of palm oil production, into a suite of high-impact climate and energy solutions, including carbon-negative baseload electricity, premium biochar for soil health rejuvenation and regenerative agriculture, and carbon removal paired with biodiversity restoration and ecosystem services. The initiative aims to invigorate local economies, enhance food security, and empower communities with sustainable climate solutions.

“At Facet Power, we are pioneering a future where industry and finance thrive in harmony with nature. Our transformative partnership with PAMOL turns waste into a catalyst for economic growth, ecological restoration, and community prosperity. Together, we are leading the circular economy revolution, one ton of transformed waste at a time," said Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., Co-Founder and CEO of Facet Power. "This initiative reinvests in local natural capital and community well-being, laying the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.”

Key Highlights of Facet Power’s and PAMOL’s shared vision:

• Powering Climate Solutions: Utilizing cutting-edge technology to produce carbon negative electricity while permanently removing atmospheric carbon and advancing climate adaptations.

• Soil Health Revitalization: Deploying high-quality biochar to enhance soil fertility for a thriving agricultural ecosystem .

• Economic Growth: Help drive local electrification, create jobs, foster food security and a vibrant circular economy.

• Climate Leadership: Provide leadership by aligning nature, business, and community interests towards sustainable growth that powers climate mitigation, adaptation, and prosperity.

A Visionary Approach to Sustainability and Empowerment

This strategic alliance exemplifies a bold and shared commitment to advance Cameroon’s sustainability goals and uplift communities. Tapea Mbile Solomon, General Manager of PAMOL Plantations, shared: "This partnership with FACET POWER illustrates our commitment to sustainable palm oil, empowering communities while advancing green, climate-smart agriculture solutions."

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sets the stage for collaboration between the companies on development of a Facet Food Water Energy Nexus EcoSystem at PAMOL’s Ndian estate and a new era in climate-positive energy and sustainable agribusiness.

About Facet Power, Inc.

Facet Power is at the forefront of a trillion-dollar climate revolution, pioneering solutions that integrate energy, finance, and nature. By working to transform biomass waste into high-impact climate positive products, Facet Power will redefine what’s possible in the fight against climate change.

About PAMOL Plantations Plc

PAMOL Plantations Plc is a resilient medium-sized actor and leader in the palm oil production and sustainable agriculture sector in Cameroon. With a strong commitment to community development, food security, and environmental stewardship, PAMOL is ready to drive innovation in the agribusiness food and sustainability sector.



