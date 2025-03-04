Facet Power Meets with President of Burundi to Drive Sustainable Development and Bioeconomy Innovation

Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., Facet Power CEO, Chad Goodwin Facet Power Chief Innovation Officer and Goodwin Technologies CEO, and Jean-Marie Nizigiyimana, Jeni-Eco CEO Meet with His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi, to discuss Facet Pow Facet Power's innovative Complete Climate Solution & Energy EcoSystems harness nature's synergies to drive rapid decarbonization, scale carbon removal, and transform complex climate challenges into high-impact opportunities for communities, investors, and Leading the Ecosystems Era

Facet Power, Goodwin Technologies, and Jeni-Eco Meet with Burundi’s President to Share Project Updates and Plan for Private Sector-Led Bioeconomy Development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 7, 2025, a high-level delegation from Facet Power, Inc. (USA), Goodwin Technologies, Inc. (USA), and Jeni Eco Company (Burundi) met with His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi, in Washington, D.C. The ninety-minute discussion focused on advancing sustainable development, climate solutions, and economic opportunities in Burundi. At the heart of the talks was a bold vision to transform Burundi’s agricultural strengths into a thriving, circular bioeconomy that drives inclusive growth, climate resilience, and global competitiveness.

The delegation included:

• Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., CEO of Facet Power (USA)

• Chad Goodwin, Chief Innovation Officer of Facet Power and CEO of Goodwin Technologies (USA)

• Jean Marie Nizigiyimana, CEO of Jeni Eco Company (Burundi)

Key Highlights -

Building a Thriving Bioeconomy

Facet Power, Goodwin Technologies, and Jeni Eco presented a roadmap to leverage Burundi’s longstanding agricultural economy and strategic climate adaptation planning to position the country as a regional leader in bio-based innovation. The plan focuses on creating seven interlinked industries grounded in circular economy principles, with the potential to attract $2.7 billion in private and public sector investments by 2060.

This bioeconomic transformation is expected to deliver significant impacts, including:

• A 4x increase in average citizen income.

• A 6x rise in export volumes.

• Training and employment for 150,000 skilled workers.

• A 20-25% boost to GDP through synchronized growth in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

Facet Power’s roadmap leverages its Climate Is a System: Solve It Like One™ approach to scale industries with strong synergies to bioenergy and carbon management technologies. Key initiatives include climate-smart agribusiness, biochar energy systems, nanocarbon materials, and mycelium-based products—driving job creation, skills development, climate resilience, and sustainable economic growth with strong private investment returns.

Strategic Initiatives

1. Climate-Smart Agribusiness: Unlocking the potential of Burundi’s agricultural sector by transforming its waste into new high value products that decarbonize the logistics value chain, re-invest in Burundi’s soils, and permanently remove carbon.

2. Sustainable Water Economy: Launching the Burundi Water Sovereign Fund (BWSF) to protect a major geopolitical asset, Burundi’s abundant fresh water resources, while funding critical infrastructure, universal basic income, and achievement of developing country status.

3. Advanced Materials Manufacturing: Utilizing agricultural biomass waste and critical minerals to produce high performance nanomaterials for sustainable battery manufacturing, gas energy storage, water filtration, and others, creating high-value revenue streams and foreign investment opportunities that support robust small holder farmer economies.

4. Carbon Removal Economy: Positioning Burundi as a leader in the $15 trillion global carbon dioxide removal industry through biochar, negative emissions technologies, and regional carbon market development.

5. Mycelium-Based Industries: Developing biodegradable packaging, construction materials, and textiles to replace plastics while utilizing agricultural waste and regenerating soil health.

Flagship Projects

• Facet Jeni-Eco Jitmat Sweet Sorghum Project: A pioneering food-water-energy nexus initiative in Muyinga Province. Phase 1 includes cultivating 6,000 hectares of sweet sorghum to produce sugar, bioethanol, poultry feed, biochar, electricity, and carbon removals. This project integrates agribusiness, clean energy, and carbon removal technologies to create thousands of jobs, replenish soil, and reduce fossil fuel dependency.

• Bujumbura Green City: A transformative urban development project featuring 3,000 eco-smart affordable homes, renewable energy systems, a state-of-the-art hospital, schools, a university, and a sustainable industrial park. This initiative aims to reduce import reliance, boost local manufacturing, and position Bujumbura as a climate-smart urban hub.

• Terra Mater Labs: Establishing a Terra Mater Bioeconomy Innovation Network Lab & Demonstration Center in Burundi to accelerate bioeconomic development in the country and across East African Economic Development Region through research, innovation, and capacity building.

Harnessing Agriculture for Economic Transformation

By adding value to Burundi’s agricultural wastes, private sector companies like Facet Power and Jeni-Eco working together with Burundi and the international public sector can spur sustainable agro-industrial development and bioeconomy innovation. The proposed initiatives are expected to catalyze transformative impacts:

• Income Growth: 4x increase in average citizen income.

• Exports: 6x rise in export volumes.

• Workforce Development: Training of 150,000 skilled workers.

• GDP Growth: 20-25% boost through synchronized growth across agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors.

Presidential Endorsement and Next Steps

President Ndayishimiye expressed strong support for these initiatives, recognizing their alignment with Burundi’s Vision 2040-2060 for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and job creation. He emphasized the importance of private-sector collaboration and international investment in fostering Burundi’s transformation into a global leader in climate-smart economic development.

Following the meeting, the delegation committed to:

• Strengthening public-private partnerships for infrastructure development.

• Fast tracking Facet Jeni-Eco Jitmat Sweet Sorghum Biorefinery development

• Launching pilots for mycelium materials, nanocarbons, and sustainable water products.

• Expanding capacity-building initiatives to train and employ Burundian youth and farmers.

About Facet Jeni Eco & Goodwin Tech

Facet Jeni Eco is a partnership between Facet Power, Inc. (USA) and Jeni Eco Company (Burundi), dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in agribusiness, renewable energy, and climate technology that work in harmony with nature’s systems to generate market leading returns and impact. Facet Power partner Goodwin Technologies leads biomass waste nanocarbon product development. Through innovative projects in biochar carbon removal, eco-infrastructure, and food-water-energy systems, the partnership is driving inclusive economic growth and environmental transformation in Burundi and beyond.

For further information, please contact:

Amy McCrae Kessler – President, Facet Power | amccraekessler@facetpower.com |www.facetpower.com

Chad Goodwin – CEO, Goodwin Technologies | chad@goodwintechnologies.earth

Jean Marie Nizigiyimana – CEO, Jeni Eco Company | nijamas2014@gmail.com

