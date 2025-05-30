Honoring Those Who Offer “More”

Annually for the last 33 years, Gonzaga’s Student Affairs division has honored several student leaders at the Magis Awards. Magis, translated from Latin, means “more” or “better,” and is connected to the commonly used Jesuit motto, “Ad majorem Dei gloriam” meaning the “greater glory of God.”

Students who receive Magis awards strive for “more” both inside and outside the classroom during their time at Gonzaga. These Zags are nominated by faculty, staff or students and must submit resumes and reflections for consideration.

Congratulations to the 2025 recipients.



University Ignatian Award

Criteria: A graduate who modeled the values of Ignatian Spirituality with significant commitment to leadership and selfless service to the Gonzaga University community; dedicated their spirit to serving others and making a difference in the lives of all people.

Recipient: Mikaela Dominique Chua Daza (psychology); volunteering with Maggie’s Place, a non-profit which provides safe housing and a nurturing community for homeless pregnant women, empowering them to thrive throughout their lifetime

Psychology Professor Anna Marie Medina wrote: “Makaela inspires others to join her in service of the common good, both in the Logan neighborhood and Gonzaga community. I have been highly impressed by her compassion, academic motivation, work ethic and experience. She brings her significant reflective capacity and intellectual strengths to shed light on the challenges and strengths of those struggling amongst us. She is deeply thoughtful when considering real-life problem-solving to support fragile children and families.”

Sue Weitz Spirit of Gonzaga Award

Criteria: Named for long-standing Vice President for Student Life Sue Weitz, this award recognizes a student who contributed to community in unique and substantial ways, building bridges among constituents and working to unify the student body.

Recipient: Akon Edwang (political science); obtaining a paralegal certificate before entering the legal profession

The nominator wrote: “Akon often brightens every room she enters with her radiant smile and contagious energy. Deeply committed to social justice, she works through community, both on and off campus, to improve her surroundings and the lives of others, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Edwang’s reflection said, in part: “My time at Gonzaga formed my belief that unity doesn’t just come from togetherness but rather the elevation of individuals. I found my sense of purpose through carving out spaces for myself and others, spaces where people feel valued and included.”

Solidarity in Action Award

Criteria: Engaged in the work of solidarity by using their voice through advocacy and activism to engage and lead their peers in holding us all accountable to the goal of being a just, equitable, and inclusive learning environment.

Recipient: Odalys Sanchez Cedillo (business administration, management information systems and multicultural marketing); heading to grad school

Nominators wrote: “Everything that she does is done with intentionality, always putting relationship and community first.” And, “Impressed by her critical perspective and passion for social justice, I have observed her develop over the years into a holistic and even more confident student leader.” Sanchez Cedillo shared: “Coming to Gonzaga, I was a quiet girl afraid to speak her mind. But Gonzaga has broken me out of my shell. The people in this community have empowered me to be bold, to be strong, and to be a lifelong learner for the good of my community. I am grateful that Gonzaga has given me the knowledge and skills to march into the world and continue leading as I grow.”

Jerome Nadal, S.J. Award

Criteria: An outstanding undergraduate, non-traditional student or returning adult 25 or older

Recipient: Holden J. Rupp (business administration, marketing)

Rupp is a devoted husband, a parent of two small children, and a Coast Guard veteran. His nominator shared: “What I appreciate about Holden is his unassuming and helpful demeanor, even in the face of stress and strong personalities. He embodies the strong work ethic and servant leadership that we hope to see in all of our students.”

Rupp shared: “My path to academic success at Gonzaga has been a messy, beautiful journey full of diaper changes, Coast Guard flashbacks, and professors who believed in me. My wife and kids, Teressa, Sawyer and Maddie gave me purpose; my professors gave me room to grow; and my time in the USCG gave me the backbone to push through. Together, they turned a 34-year-old into a Gonzaga graduate.”

St. Aloysius Award for Faith & Service

Criteria: Distinguished life of faith made visible in a commitment to justice, ministry, compassion, and service.

Recipient: Benjamin Walters (business administration, marketing, sport management); returning to Gonzaga as a law student this fall.

The nominator shared: “What inspires me most about him is his dedication to mission and ministry … and goes about his life as a man for others, with a commitment to listening and spiritual growth in a compassionate and caring way.

Philomathea Lindberg Loyalty Award

Criteria: Embodied academic achievement, student leadership, and service to the University; achieved cumulative GPA of 3.50 or above; held progressive levels of responsibility in student leadership and dedication to the Gonzaga community.

Recipient: Maddie Ediger (applied mathematics, biochemistry, leadership and sociology); attending the University of Washington this fall to begin a Master of Public Health program.

Ediger has been involved in as many offerings at Gonzaga as one can: a philosophy department teacher’s assistant, a leadership intern, a math tutor, a research assistant, president of the Setons, and various positions in Gonzaga Student Body Association, culminating as president this year.

Her nominator shared: “I would be hard pressed to find anyone who is not impressed with her – a likeable, genuine, intelligent, and overall good person. In addition to her strong character, numerous leadership roles, and community engagement activities, she is an exceptional scholar.

Ediger said her motto has been “all in.” She said she was “all in” on academics, service, involvement, and giving back to the Spokane community where she grew up. “I am reminded of how lucky I am to have been shaped by Gonzaga for the last four years, to live a life in service of others, using the gift of education to continually grow, and standing alongside the poor and vulnerable in our society.”

Carl Lindberg Loyalty Award

Criteria: Embodied academic achievement, student leadership, and service to the University; achieved cumulative GPA of 3.50 or above; held progressive levels of responsibility in student leadership and dedication to the Gonzaga community.

Recipient: Cassiopeia Motschenbacher (theatre arts, technical theater); attending the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music for a Master of Fine Arts in stage management

Motschenbacher has served in various theatre projects, led as the Magnuson Theatre tech director, head electrician and sound technician; and was president of the Theatre Council and public relations chair for the Queer Student Union.

Their nominator shared: “They exhibit great empathy, resilience, and academic rigor and represent Gonzaga’s pursuit of an interdisciplinary education of the liberal arts. They have regularly performed in improv comedy shows and proposed, directed and sometimes wrote shows at Gonzaga to give more opportunities to students to display their performance and production work.

Motschenbacher reflected: “As an Eagle Scout, service for others is my MO. Gonzaga has opened so many doors for me since I started here, and I hope that I’ve done everything I can to give back, and to make sure that the students after me have the same opportunities to success that I’ve had here.”