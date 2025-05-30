Readers' Favorite Announces a Five-Star Rating for Award-Winning ‘Disrupt with Impact’ by Roger Spitz

Readers' Favorite Five-Star Foil for Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Award-Winning Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Roger Spitz; Kogan Page Publishing)

Roger Spitz’s Bestselling ‘Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World’ Awarded Five-Star Rating from Readers’ Favorite

Spitz’s "Disrupt With Impact" is a comprehensive guide designed to help organizations anticipate disruptive events… It's a must-read for executives, managers, shareholders, and business owners.” — Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a string of accolades - including the 2024 Best Book Award (Harvey Chute), recognition from the Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs), and a Foreword Indies Finalist Award - Readers’ Favorite has awarded Roger Spitz’s bestselling book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, a prestigious five-star rating in the Non-Fiction – Business/Finance category. The acclaimed Disrupt with Impact (Kogan Page) is available at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1398616885.

Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating); a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

REVIEW BY READERS’ FAVORITE (Pikasho Deka):

“The future is unpredictable. Businesses must continue to adapt and evolve to face the challenges of an ever-changing world. Roger Spitz has been an advisor to some of the most reputable organizations in the world. In Disrupt With Impact, the author explores various risks, strategies, and tactics to ensure organizations remain resilient amid major disruptive events, offering practical frameworks and keen insights to help them navigate the tides of change. The book delves into the dual nature of disruption and explores mindsets that can help companies thrive amid uncertainty and disruption. You will also learn about first-principles thinking, scanning and detecting emerging change, developing future intelligence, using disruption to create impact and value, systems-level innovation, navigating climate change, geopolitical upheavals, and digital media, strategic decision-making through AI and the existential threat it poses, and more.

Disrupt With Impact is a comprehensive guide designed to help organizations anticipate disruptive events and make strategic decisions according to the changing environment. Drawing from years of experience in venture capital and investment banking, Roger Spitz provides valuable tools and strategies for companies wanting to thrive amid the uncertainties and ever-changing dynamics of the future. Every concept or topic featured in this book is explored in great depth. The author pays attention to detail and ensures readers can fully grasp the content by using accessible language to explain some of the more technical topics discussed here. How will AI impact organizations as it gets more and more sophisticated to the point that human input becomes near-redundant? You will find answers to these kinds of questions and more in this book. All in all, it's a must-read for executives, managers, shareholders, and business owners.”

DISRUPT WITH IMPACT AWARDS AND GLOBAL ACCLAIM:

Building on its success since its recent release, Disrupt With Impact continues to accrue accolades:

• Awards: 'Disrupt With Impact' clinched the prestigious 2024 Harvey Chute Best Book Award and Foreword Indies Finalist Award. Earning these distinguished awards highlights the book’s transformative impact.

• Bestseller: ‘Disrupt With Impact’ achieved Amazon bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, across the USA, UK, Brazil, India, Germany, and France.

• Unparalleled Contributions: The body of work developed by Roger Spitz is fundamentally reshaping the strategic foresight field and how leaders make decisions amidst unprecedented uncertainty. The book has earned widespread acclaim from leading reviewers, institutions, and experts globally.

• Proprietary Methodologies & Frameworks: The book’s Frameworks are adopted by organizations worldwide, praised for their practical, actionable insights and comprehensive approach to navigating an unpredictable world. Spitz’s work is lauded for its unique and compelling frameworks, providing a vital roadmap for navigating systemic disruption. ‘Disrupt With Impact’ covers the UN-VICE Framework (Unknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, Exponential) as a superior diagnostic for our global reality, offering deep understanding of pervasive, interconnected, and accelerating change. At the heart of Spitz’s actionable guidance lies the widely adopted AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility); hailed by reviewers as a “new operating system for today’s deeply uncertain world.” The book’s Disruptive Thinking Canvas operationalizes these insights as an “essential practice.” Finally, the 6 i’s Framework: Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, and Impossible, enables a mindset shift to harness uncertainty for transformation.

• Mastering the Language of Disruption: Spitz’s timely concepts extend to the core of human existence in a technological age. He coined Techistentialism to delve into AI’s profound implications for human agency and decision-making, urging re-evaluation of human capabilities. Simultaneously, Info-Ruption addresses the critical disruption of information itself. Complementing this, Spitz's coinage of Metaruptions is a game-changer, defining them as “multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that cause widespread, self-perpetuating effects”. This compels a holistic approach to foresight, recognizing today’s challenges as cascading forces altering disruption itself.

• Informed Optimism: The book advocates for informed optimism, injecting a crucial motivational dimension into foresight, inspiring positive change and shaping desirable futures. ‘Disrupt With Impact’ culminates in a powerful call for a fundamental mindset shift in leadership with futures intelligence, from “predict-and-act” to “prepare-and-adapt.”

• Critical Acclaim: ‘Disrupt With Impact’ was awarded a rating of 4.5 out of 5 by San Francisco Book Review. BookTrib celebrated it as “pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre. For Midwest Book Review: “Disrupt With Impact is an extraordinary addition to Business Management collections and supplemental MBA curriculum reading lists.”

Media: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

________

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making. With a distinguished career in investment banking, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on transactions exceeding $25 billion. Spitz is President of Techistential, a strategic foresight practice advising CEOs, boards, and investors on navigating uncertainty and creating sustainable value. As Founding Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and Expert Advisor to the World Economic Forum, Spitz leads initiatives that redefine leadership in an unpredictable world. A top-ranked futurist keynote speaker, Spitz has captivated audiences in over 30 countries for more than a decade, with visionary talks on anticipating disruption, the future of leadership, AI, and decision-making.

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World by Roger Spitz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.