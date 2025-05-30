Work Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 75 in Three Counties

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton, Bradley, and McMinn Counties should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. On Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 6:00 am to 8:00 AM ET, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will implement rolling roadblocks on I-75 in both directions from mile marker 15 to mile marker 34, spanning three counties.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

###