Weekend Concrete Repairs to Close I-24 to I-840 Ramps

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct ramp closures on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

Beginning Friday, May 30, at 8 p.m. through Monday, June 2, at 5 a.m., Capital City Construction Services, LLC crews will close the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps (Exit 74A) to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs.

No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed or affected by the work. A detour will be in place for I-24 westbound motorists to use Exit 70 (SR 102) to get back on I-24 eastbound to take Exit 74A to I-840 westbound. I-24 eastbound motorists will detour using Exit 74B onto I-840, off at Exit 55B (Smyrna/70S), and back onto the I-840 ramp.

