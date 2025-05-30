Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (May 29 - June 4, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY, CUMBERLAND, DEKALB, PICKETT, PUTNAM, AND WHITE COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps in Putnam County on SR 24 between LM 17.92 and 20.77 (Garrett Avenue and Neal Street). During this work, sidewalk closures will be in place and outside lane closures will be used to facilitate the work. Flaggers will be present to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

[MarCor Construction, Inc./Cookeville/CNY252]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Starting on 06/02/25, the contractor will close Hubert Conley Road at the intersection of SR-28. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (US-70 N) from the Putnam County line to West of Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-870]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Construction activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 has been reopened. Construction crews will be working outside of the roadway to install utilities. Traffic should be cautious of construction equipment near the shoulders. Contractor may need to flag traffic to move equipment or vehicles across the road.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from Lantana Road to West 2nd Street. The contractor will be pouring concrete beginning from Lantana Road to West 2nd Street. During this time, the contractor will utilize flaggers, and the road will be reduced to one lane for a period of time. Once operations are completed for the day, traffic will be reopened to two lanes. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) [5.11-8.9] from north of Hillendale Road to south of Sawmill Road resurfacing: The contractor continues resurfacing operations on SR-28. Lane closures will be utilized during operations. Flaggers and signs will be displayed prior to the work zone. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNZ030]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 [8.35-9.02] from north of Catoosa Canyon Dr to south of Obed Pines Rd construction of a small drainage structure: The contractor continues construction activities on Genesis Road (SR-298). Both lanes of Genesis Road (SR-298) at LM 8.35 to LM 9.02 have been closed and will be closed for the duration of the project with a posted detour route along SR-28 (US-127) and SR-62. The contractor will be working to replace a culvert underneath Genesis Road and installing retaining walls. RESTRICTIONS: Both lanes of Genesis Road (SR-298) are closed from LM 8.35 to LM 9.02. [J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Crossville/CNZ103]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Traffic has been shifted to the center lanes along Interstate Drive (SR-462). Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (NASHVILLE HWY.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 0 to LM 2: SR 26 will be reduced to one lane for a milling and paving operation beginning 5/30/25-6/5/25 from the 0-2MM. Message boards and flaggers will be present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when in the area.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 26 to LM 29.75: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-26 (Sparta Hwy) from the White County line to Billings Road / Johnson Chapel Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/25 thru 08/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-410]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-264 (TEMPERANCE HALL RD.) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM 0.0 to LM 1.0: SR264 will be reduced to one lane from 5/29/25 thru 6/11/25 to repair a slide area near the 0.54MM. Traffic signals will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when in the area.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. [Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Contractor eastbound from MM 273 to MM 276: I-40 will have the right shoulder closed from exit 273-276 eastbound for a tree cutting operation that will take place beginning 05/29/2025 from 8 AM to 5 PM each day until work is completed. Message boards will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when in the area and be alert for trucks entering the roadway.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. West Davis Road remains closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 06/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (N. CHESTNUT ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 4: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-164 (N. Chestnut Street/Hanging Limb Road) between E. Commercial Ave (SR-62) and Berryfield Road (Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-855]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (CROSSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 33 to LM 37: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (Monterey Hwy) between Pen Hook Road and E. Stratton Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-871]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (CROSSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 33 to LM 41: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (Crossville Hwy) between Pen Hook Road and Cumberland County line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-870 & 2024-871]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-62 (CLARKRANGE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-62 (Clarkrange Hwy) between Elm Street and Cumberland Lake Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-857]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 (CALFKILLER HWY.) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM 3.0 to LM 4.0: SR84 will be reduced to one lane from 6/2/25-6/20/25 to repair a slide area near the 3.2mm. Traffic signals will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when in the area.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 (CALFKILLER HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1 to LM 8: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-84 (Calfkiller Hwy) from the White County line to Hidden Acres Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/24/25 thru 07/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2023-577]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 (W. COMMERCIAL AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9 to LM 10: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-84 (W. Commercial Avenue) between the intersection of SR-24 (Holley Street and SR-84 to Poplar Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/10/25 thru 06/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-868]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 [23.27-29.89] from Hitchcock Drive to Mill Creek Road Resurfacing: The contractor is scheduled to begin milling and paving operations on 5/27. During this work, lane closures will be utilized with one lane shut down. Flaggers will be present to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone, and they should be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNZ041]

WHITE COUNTY SR-26 (SMITHVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-26 (Sparta Hwy) from the DeKalb County line to Jay Hutchings Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/25 thru 08/30/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-410]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 107 to MM 111: TDOT maintenance will be performing pothole patching operations between 8 AM and 4 PM on 06/04/2025. Law enforcement will be present.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) construction of an overpass carrying Wattendorf Memorial Highway/AEDC Road, including grading, drainage, retaining walls, and paving: Drivers are advised to use caution when travelling through the work zone. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNZ029]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. [Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 from Cedar Lane to near Grau Lane in order to continue bridge replacement and storm drainage work.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete in Fall 2025.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 [13.79-15.32] from US-41 to north of Interstate Drive resurfacing: There will be nightly alternating lane closures on SR-55 continuing thru 06/05/25 from 7PM-6AM for resurfacing activities. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Drivers are advised to use caution in the work zone.

[Volunteer Paving, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY267]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (VETERANS MEMORIAL DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5 to LM 6: Multi-lane closures on SR-433 (Veterans Memorial Drive) between Cowan Hwy / 41A and Nissan Powertrain Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, and personnel will be present, 06/02/25 thru 06/09/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-260]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): There will be daily alternating lane closures on SR-50 from 7AM-5PM continuing until 06/05/25 for bridge repair activities. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be performing painting operations and structural repairs on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River in South Pittsburg. This work will require a traffic shift leaving both lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) resurfacing from the Alabama State Line (LM 0) to north of SR-156 (LM 2.7): Work will begin on 06/02/2025 with taking core samples. The contractor will have lane closures for the lane they are coring at that time; each lane will need to be cored. Motorists are asked to use caution. [Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Dunlap/CNZ036]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 TDOT Maintenance southbound from LM 4.3 to LM 7.6: TDOT Materials and Test will be taking core samples in the slow lanes between LM 4.3 and 7.6 on 06/03/2025 between 7 AM and 4 PM. Traffic control will be in place for lane closures as motorists are asked to slow down and use caution in this area.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 Utility Work both directions from LM 17.8 to LM 0: Officer assisted rolling roadblock on SR-111 beginning southbound at LM 17.8 (Exit Hwy 127 Dunlap South) and northbound at the Sequatchie County Line. Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along SR-111 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 05/27/25 thru 05/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-732]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (RANKIN AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13 to LM 15: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-8 (Rankin Avenue) between Hwy 28 / Main Street S and Wilhoit Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/15/25 thru 06/19/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-317]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 1 (fast lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions from MM 15.6 to MM 34.9: Officer assisted rolling roadblock on I-75 beginning northbound in Hamiliton County at MM 9 (Exit 9 - Volkswagen Drive / Apison Pike Collegedale) and southbound in McMinn County at MM 36 (Exit 36 - Calhoun). Message boards, signage, trucks, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-75 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 06/01/25 from 6 am to 8 am, with a rain date of 06/08/25. [2025-024 & 2025-025]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install driveways, sidewalk, and curb. The contractor will also perform asphalt paving nightly beginning at 8 PM until 6 AM. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. Temporary shifting of traffic may be necessary during paving operation. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 [0-6.2] from Hamilton County Line to Boss Road micro surfacing: The contractor will continue micro surfacing operations on SR2 from the Hamilton County line (LM 0) to Boss Road (LM 6.2). The contractor will flag two (2) mile sections and a pacing vehicle will guide traffic through the work zone during micro surfacing operations. Flagging will begin 8AM each day. Traffic delays are expected during this work.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNZ022]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-306 [0-5.55] from SR60 to SR308 resurfacing: During this reporting period the contractor will continue resurfacing work. Motorists should be aware of workers and construction equipment present during this time. Intermittent flagging of traffic will be necessary while work is occurring. Loose gravel is expected until final surface is placed. [Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Cleveland/CNZ021]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. These closures may temporarily reduce traffic to a single lane. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures (9 PM to 6 AM) on Wednesday (5/28) and Thursday (5/29) on I-75 South from near Exit 3 (East Brainerd Road/SR-320) to the CSX Railroad Bridge to work on sawing concrete pavement for repairs. Starting at 9 PM on Friday night (5/30) traffic on I-75 South near East Brainerd Road will be reduced from 3 lanes to 2 lanes until 6 AM on Monday (6/2). During this time portions of the concrete pavement previously prepared will be removed and replaced with a new concrete roadway. Traffic flow will be returned to the previous 3 lanes by 6 AM Monday morning. On Thursday night (5/29) the contractor will have a lane closure on I-75 North from 9 PM to 6 AM between Exit 3 (East Brainerd Road/SR-320) and the CSX Railroad Bridge. This closure is necessary to remove and replace a short area of concrete pavement. From Sunday (6/1) through Thursday (6/5) there will be nightly (9 PM to 6 AM) lane closures on I-24 East and I-24 West. These closures typically will be a single lane to safely facilitate the removal and relocation of portable concrete barrier walls. During these closures the contractor will also be closing the Exit 184 ramp from I-24 West to North Terrace/North Moore Road and the entrance ramp from South Terrace/North Moore Road to I-24 East. Digital message boards indicating these closures and detours will be posted. These ramp closures are needed to remove portable concrete barriers and make improvements and adjustments to ramp lanes.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work southbound from LM 12 to LM 13: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-153 between SR-29 / US Hwy-27 and W. Boy Scout Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/29/25 thru 06/06/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-227]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 15: NIGHTTIME Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Spring Creek Road and Howell Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/03/25 through 06/14/25 from 9 pm - 5 am. [2025-016]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-60 from Defriese Road to Hamilton Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/27/25 thru 05/29/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-325]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 10 to LM 11: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (Cherokee Blvd) between Velma Street and Forest Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/08/25 thru 06/04/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-270]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps and Hamilton Place Mall exit ramp. Hamilton Loop Road is closed for retaining wall construction and storm drainage installation between the intersections near Markman’s Jewelers and Texas Roadhouse. The contractor has implemented a traffic shift on Hamilton Place Blvd. shifting NB and SB traffic to the east side of the existing roadway from near the I-75 SB on-ramp to near Bams Drive for the installation of storm drainage. The contractor will maintain 1 lane of traffic in each direction throughout this area. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 [11.33-11.92] from Dodds Ave to Seminole Drive tunnel rehabilitation: Both directions of traffic will be reduced to one lane and both flows of traffic will share the existing west bound tunnel. The east bound traffic will shift across the existing medians to be able to travel through the west bound tunnel. There will be a raised curb and reflective delineators that will divide traffic within the tunnel.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY192]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 6 to LM 7: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-68 at the intersection of SR-68 and Riddle Road/Piney Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/03/25 thru 06/04/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-088]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 from west of Cook Drive to SR-30 and from SR-310 to the Monroe County Line: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin resurfacing work. Motorists should be aware of workers in the area performing this work. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations around the work area will be necessary. A temporary lane closure will be necessary on the outside lane of SR-30 at the intersections with SR-39 while work is performed in this area. Work is scheduled to occur between 9 PM and 6 AM.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNZ038]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue phase 2 bridge construction. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 over SR-40 the construction of bridges: During this reporting period the contractor will begin installing EPSC measures. Motorists should be aware of workers in the area performing this work. Intermittent flagging operations around the work area may be necessary.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNZ042]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-HWY. 27) Utility Work both directions from LM 19 to LM 24: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-29 (Us-Hwy 27) between SR-68 and Spring Creek Road and E. Jackson Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/02/25 through 06/13/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-280]

RHEA COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 16: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-68 from Crosby Lane to Peak Cemetery Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/02/25 from 8 am - 2 pm. [2024-276]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (NEW LAKE RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 12 to LM 13: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-302 (New Lake Road) between SR-28 / Rhea County Hwy and Hilleary Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/02/25 through 06/06/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-281]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD STAGE RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3 to LM 8: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-321 (Old Stage Road / Old Dixie Hwy) between Taylor Road and Stagecoach Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/12/25 thru 06/02/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-254]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on ramps at I-24 exit 97. The ramps being repaired at exit 97 are the I-24 WB off ramp, the EB off ramp, and the EB on ramp. This work will require the narrowing of each ramp with a minimum open lane width of 10 feet. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Bluegrass Contracting Corporation/Dunlap/CNY295]

REGION 2 Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) Life Cycle Replacement: The Contractor will be replacing overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). Nightly rolling roadblocks will take place between the hours of 9PM and 6AM starting May 18th. Shoulder Closures will be in place on Bradley I-75 NB between MM 25 and MM 35, on McMinn I-75 SB between MM 44 and MM 36, and Marion County I-24 WB at MM 156. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone during daytime hours. Nightly lane closures may be needed at these locations. RESTRICTIONS: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area. [Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNX413]

REGION 2 Installation of new and upgraded curb ramps and other miscellaneous pedestrian safety improvements: The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: Construction activities are ongoing along, Market Street, Alton Parkway, and Rossville Blvd in Chattanooga. The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps. The sidewalk will be closed in this area to all users. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY253]

REGION 2 The drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: Drain cleaning operations are planned on various routes throughout Region 2. This is a mobile operation along the shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. Temporary lane closures maybe utilized to complete this work. These operations will occur at night Sunday through Thursday between 8 PM and 6 AM.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY226]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY210]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor will complete the bi-annual testing of the Fog Zone in Bradley and McMinn on Sunday, May 18th, starting at 9am. Please note the on-ramps to I-75 between MM 25 and MM 42 will be temporarily closed during this test. The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNZ103: Both lanes of Genesis Road (SR-298) are closed from LM 8.35 to LM 9.02.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

REGION 2 - CNX413: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

