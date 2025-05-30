Daily Session Report for Friday, May 30, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 30, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:05 P.M.
Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reportS:
· An annual report as required by the Vocational Rehabilitation Act, from the
Department of Labor and Industry regarding the State Board of Vocational
Rehabilitation’s 2024 Annual Report
· An annual report in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law for State Related Institutions,
from the Pennsylvania State University regarding the Pennsylvania State University’s
Right to Know Report for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
· An annual report required by Act 128 of 2020 amended Title 24 of The Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statues, from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the Pennsylvania
Public School Employees’ Retirement System Stress Testing Analysis Report prepared
as of June, 20, 2024
The Chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1428, Printer’s Number 1663
· House Bill 1428, Printer’s Number 1663 as amended by Amendment A00666
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 238 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 239 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 241 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 242 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 243 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 245 Labor And Industry
HB 140 Housing And Community Development
HB 1383 Judiciary
HB 1468 Liquor Control
HB 1469 Health
HB 1470 Human Services
HB 1471 Finance
HB 1472 Education
HB 1473 Education
HB 1474 Education
HB 1482 Transportation
HB 1483 Labor And Industry
HB 1484 Judiciary
HB 1485 Local Government
HB 1486 Judiciary
HB 1487 State Government
HB 1488 State Government
HB 1489 Education
HB 1490 Professional Licensure
HB 1491 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1492 Housing And Community Development
HB 1493 Communications And Technology
HB 1494 Health
HB 1495 Finance
HB 1496 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1497 Insurance
HB 1498 Housing And Community Development
HB 1499 Judiciary
HB 1501 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1502 Transportation
HB 1503 Finance
HB 1504 Transportation
HB 1505 Children And Youth
HB 1506 Communications And Technology
HB 1507 Game And Fisheries
HB 1508 Judiciary
HB 1509 Judiciary
HB 1510 Transportation
HB 1511 Judiciary
HB 1512 Commerce
HB 1513 Communications And Technology
HB 1514 Finance
HB 1515 Housing And Community Development
HB 1516 Insurance
HB 1517 Transportation
HB 1518 Transportation
HB 1519 Insurance
HB 1520 Education
HB 1521 Labor And Industry
HB 1522 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1523 Transportation
HB 1524 Transportation
HB 1525 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1526 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1527 Health
HB 1528 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1529 Transportation
HB 1530 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1531 Judiciary
HB 1532 Local Government
HB 1533 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, June 2, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
