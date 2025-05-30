Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Friday, May 30, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 30, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:05 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reportS:

 

·         An annual report as required by the Vocational Rehabilitation Act, from the

Department of Labor and Industry regarding the State Board of Vocational

Rehabilitation’s 2024 Annual Report

 

·         An annual report in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law for State Related Institutions,

from the Pennsylvania State University regarding the Pennsylvania State University’s

Right to Know Report for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

 

·         An annual report required by Act 128 of 2020 amended Title 24 of The Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statues, from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the Pennsylvania

Public School Employees’ Retirement System Stress Testing Analysis Report prepared

as of June, 20, 2024

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1428, Printer’s Number 1663

 

·         House Bill 1428, Printer’s Number 1663 as amended by Amendment A00666

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 238     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 239     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 241     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 242     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 243     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 245     Labor And Industry

 

HB 140     Housing And Community Development

HB 1383   Judiciary

HB 1468   Liquor Control

HB 1469   Health

HB 1470   Human Services

HB 1471   Finance

HB 1472   Education

HB 1473   Education

HB 1474   Education

HB 1482   Transportation

HB 1483   Labor And Industry

HB 1484   Judiciary

HB 1485   Local Government

HB 1486   Judiciary

HB 1487   State Government

HB 1488   State Government

HB 1489   Education

HB 1490   Professional Licensure

HB 1491   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1492   Housing And Community Development

HB 1493   Communications And Technology

HB 1494   Health

HB 1495   Finance

HB 1496   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1497   Insurance

HB 1498   Housing And Community Development

HB 1499   Judiciary

HB 1501   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1502   Transportation

HB 1503   Finance

HB 1504   Transportation

HB 1505   Children And Youth

HB 1506   Communications And Technology

HB 1507   Game And Fisheries

HB 1508   Judiciary

HB 1509   Judiciary

HB 1510   Transportation

HB 1511   Judiciary

HB 1512   Commerce

HB 1513   Communications And Technology

HB 1514   Finance

HB 1515   Housing And Community Development

HB 1516   Insurance

HB 1517   Transportation

HB 1518   Transportation

HB 1519   Insurance

HB 1520   Education

HB 1521   Labor And Industry

HB 1522   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1523   Transportation

HB 1524   Transportation

HB 1525   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1526   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1527   Health

HB 1528   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1529   Transportation

HB 1530   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1531   Judiciary

HB 1532   Local Government

HB 1533   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 2, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

