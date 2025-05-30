Daily Session Report for Friday, May 30, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 30, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:05 P.M.

Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reportS:

· An annual report as required by the Vocational Rehabilitation Act, from the

Department of Labor and Industry regarding the State Board of Vocational

Rehabilitation’s 2024 Annual Report

· An annual report in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law for State Related Institutions,

from the Pennsylvania State University regarding the Pennsylvania State University’s

Right to Know Report for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

· An annual report required by Act 128 of 2020 amended Title 24 of The Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statues, from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the Pennsylvania

Public School Employees’ Retirement System Stress Testing Analysis Report prepared

as of June, 20, 2024

The Chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1428, Printer’s Number 1663

· House Bill 1428, Printer’s Number 1663 as amended by Amendment A00666

Bills Referred

HR 238 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 239 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 241 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 242 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 243 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 245 Labor And Industry

HB 140 Housing And Community Development

HB 1383 Judiciary

HB 1468 Liquor Control

HB 1469 Health

HB 1470 Human Services

HB 1471 Finance

HB 1472 Education

HB 1473 Education

HB 1474 Education

HB 1482 Transportation

HB 1483 Labor And Industry

HB 1484 Judiciary

HB 1485 Local Government

HB 1486 Judiciary

HB 1487 State Government

HB 1488 State Government

HB 1489 Education

HB 1490 Professional Licensure

HB 1491 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1492 Housing And Community Development

HB 1493 Communications And Technology

HB 1494 Health

HB 1495 Finance

HB 1496 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1497 Insurance

HB 1498 Housing And Community Development

HB 1499 Judiciary

HB 1501 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1502 Transportation

HB 1503 Finance

HB 1504 Transportation

HB 1505 Children And Youth

HB 1506 Communications And Technology

HB 1507 Game And Fisheries

HB 1508 Judiciary

HB 1509 Judiciary

HB 1510 Transportation

HB 1511 Judiciary

HB 1512 Commerce

HB 1513 Communications And Technology

HB 1514 Finance

HB 1515 Housing And Community Development

HB 1516 Insurance

HB 1517 Transportation

HB 1518 Transportation

HB 1519 Insurance

HB 1520 Education

HB 1521 Labor And Industry

HB 1522 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1523 Transportation

HB 1524 Transportation

HB 1525 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1526 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1527 Health

HB 1528 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1529 Transportation

HB 1530 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1531 Judiciary

HB 1532 Local Government

HB 1533 Judiciary

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 2, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.