DBEDT E-newsletter – May 2025

Aloha kākou, May is National Small Business Month, a timely reminder of the critical role that small businesses play in shaping Hawai‘i’s economy. From neighborhood shops to emerging manufacturers, small businesses generate jobs, support families, and reflect the unique strengths of our communities. At DBEDT, supporting their success remains a top priority. This month’s Hawai‘i Made Conference brought together more than 200 entrepreneurs, producers, and public- and private-sector leaders to explore strategies for scaling Hawai‘i made products and strengthening our local manufacturing sector. This work is part of a broader, coordinated approach to economic development that includes new legislative initiatives, infrastructure investments, and targeted support for innovation and growth. We also took time in May to recognize Haʻaheo, Pride in Public Service Month and express our gratitude to the dedicated professionals who serve the people of Hawai‘i. Among them is Dr. Eugene Tian, who is retiring after 33 years of distinguished service, including 15 years as the Chief State Economist. His contributions have significantly shaped economic policy, providing clarity and insight during times of change. As always, we remain committed to creating pathways for local businesses, supporting our workforce, and fostering innovation that reflects the values and potential of Hawai‘i. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Building Hawai‘i’s Economic Future Through Strategic Coordination DBEDT is advancing Hawai‘i’s economic future with an integrated approach that connects programs, infrastructure, and incentives across key sectors—from agribusiness and food innovation to clean energy and advanced manufacturing. Our Economic Landscape framework helps align long-term priorities with real outcomes, recognizing that economic development must be layered with workforce development, infrastructure investment, and cross-sector collaboration. Recent legislation reflects this approach: HB778 directs a statewide land use study to align climate, food, housing, and energy goals. SB1186 establishes an Interagency Food Systems Working Group to address food insecurity and strengthen coordination. HB774 launches the Food and Product Innovation Network to help local entrepreneurs scale up Hawai‘i-made goods.

These initiatives are supported by targeted budget funding, including land and facility investments, a new Commodities Coordinator, and continued support for economic diversification. In future issues, we’ll highlight how this work supports state mandates to boost food production, local procurement, and supply chain resilience, while creating quality local jobs. Celebrating Public Service and Honoring Our Team As we mark Ha‘aheo, Pride in Public Service Month, we mahalo every member of the DBEDT ʻohana for the heart, talent, and dedication you bring to building a better Hawai‘i. Your work – across programs, divisions, and partnerships – is what drives our mission forward. This month, we bid a fond a hui hou to Dr. Eugene Tian, who retires after 33 years of state service, including the last 15 as Hawai‘i’s Chief State Economist. Under his leadership, the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) became a trusted source of economic and population data, tourism and labor research, and forward-looking forecasts that have shaped statewide policy. Dr. Tian follows in the footsteps of only two others to hold this esteemed role since READ was established in 1963. His legacy is one of deep impact – mentoring colleagues, guiding decision-makers, and upholding the integrity of our economic outlooks. We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for a remarkable career in public service. We bid another fond a hui hou to Mark Ritchie, who retires after 11 years with the state. As a branch chief in the Business Development and Support Division, he oversaw programs that support local businesses, entrepreneurship and international trade and helped shape DBEDT’s initiatives to foster a thriving business environment in Hawai‘i. We also extend a warm congratulations to Umma Berkelman of the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation, named one of Pacific Edge Magazine’s 2025 Women in Business. Her leadership in innovation and tech is an inspiration to us all. Looking to start your own journey in public service? The State of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) initiative is streamlining the hiring process and connecting job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries. If you're passionate about economic development, DBEDT is hiring! Join us in shaping Hawai‘i’s economic future. Mahalo to our entire team for your service, your commitment, and your pride in building a stronger future for Hawai‘i. DBEDT Revises 2025 Economic Forecast Hawai‘i’s economy is still growing, but at a slower pace than previously expected. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) has released its second quarter 2025 Statistical and Economic Report, lowering the state’s real GDP growth forecast from 1.7% to 1.2% for the year. The revision reflects several economic headwinds, including ongoing inflation, slower recovery in visitor arrivals, global trade disruptions, and uncertainty in national and international policies. Despite these challenges, DBEDT projects a gradual recovery in the years ahead, with growth rising to 1.5% in 2026 and reaching 1.8% by 2028. Hawai‘i’s economy has shown resilience overall. As of Q4 2024, the state’s real GDP was 1.9% above pre-pandemic levels, thanks to strong performances in sectors such as construction, real estate, healthcare, and professional services. However, tourism—which remains a core pillar of Hawai‘i’s economy—is recovering more slowly. The report also highlights the stability of the local labor market, with only modest impacts expected on unemployment rates. Subscribe to DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) quarterly newsletter for the latest data, trends, and forecasts Hundreds Attend 2025 Hawai‘i Made Conference to Strengthen Local Product Economy More than 200 entrepreneurs, manufacturers, retailers, and public officials gathered at the Hawai‘i Convention Center for the third annual Hawai‘i Made Conference, hosted by DBEDT. With the theme “I Ka Mākeke! Going to Market!”, the day-long event focused on scaling local businesses and strengthening Hawai‘i’s manufacturing sector. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke opened the conference with remarks highlighting the economic potential of Hawai‘i made goods. Attendees participated in six sessions exploring topics such as commercial kitchens, visitor market strategies, and public-sector support for manufacturers. Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up, delivered the keynote on what sets Hawai‘i made brands apart in today’s competitive marketplace. Speakers included elected officials, nonprofit leaders, and local entrepreneurs sharing insights and success stories. Panels addressed key topics including: Marketing to U.S. and Japan visitor markets Value-added food and beverage strategies Shared production facilities and commercial kitchens State-level support and infrastructure for local producers The conference continues to serve as a vital resource for Hawai‘i’s small businesses, connecting them with tools and opportunities to expand both locally and internationally. Hale Pilina Affordable Rental Complex Breaks Ground in Kahului, Maui Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation (CCHDC) broke ground in mid-May on the 178-unit, Hale Pilina, an all-affordable rental complex in Kahului, Maui. Located on a five-acre lot on South Pu‘unēnē Avenue, the complex will consist of two three-story buildings and two four-story buildings, offering ample space and resources to support families in need of affordable housing options on Maui. Hale Pilina is a project of CCHDC, the development arm of Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi. The complex is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2027 and occupied by the end of that year. Half of the planned 178 apartments will be one-bedroom units, with the other half being two-bedroom units. Apartment tenants would include qualified families earning up to 60 percent of the area median income, or AMI. Families that were affected by the Maui wildfires will be given priority for the first two years of the project. HHFDC partnered on the project by providing it with $39.6 million in a low-interest loan from its Rental Housing Revolving Fund as well as private activity bonds made possible by the issuance of $58.8 million in Hula Mae Multi-Family (HMMF) Tax-Exempt bonds. Additionally, HHFDC authorized state and federal tax credits totaling $58.7 million – over 10 years in federal tax credits and over five years from the state. The Maui County Affordable Housing Fund and the County HOME Fund also provided financial support. Los Angeles Rams to Hold First-Ever NFL Minicamp on Maui Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Rams The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) has partnered with the Los Angeles Rams to launch the first-ever NFL Minicamp on Maui, a milestone event that blends professional sports, community engagement, and destination promotion. Taking place June 16–19, 2025, Mauicamp Powered by HTA will bring Rams players, coaches, and staff to War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku for on-field training, youth football clinics, and community service activities. The initiative aims to generate positive exposure for Maui while supporting local residents and youth, particularly those impacted by the 2023 wildfires. Highlights of the event include: An invite-only on-field session on June 17 and a free, ticketed public session on June 18 Girls flag football and boys football clinics for 400 local youth A PLAY 60 Field Day for keiki enrolled in the County of Maui’s PALS Summer Program A community rebuilding effort in Lahaina in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Beyond the event, the partnership includes season-long promotions, with HTA serving as the presenting sponsor of a Rams 2025 home game at SoFi Stadium and collaborating on content across the Rams’ digital platforms. The Rams will also host fan sweepstakes in the U.S. and Japan markets. This partnership reflects HTA’s broader goals to elevate Hawai‘i’s brand, support community recovery, and create unique experiences that benefit both visitors and residents. Apply for the Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Program Applications are open for coastal, remote, and island communities looking to improve the affordability, reliability, and security of their energy systems through the Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Program (ETIPP). ETIPP helps local leaders pursue local energy goals through technical analysis and planning from energy experts at national laboratories, paired with support from regional partner organizations that understand the local energy landscape. In Hawaiʻi, ETIPP has previously supported energy resilience projects in Hauʻula, Moloka‘i, Kahikinui, Upcountry Maui, and Wai‘anae, as well as at the University of Hawai‘i. Eat Think Drink: Food Safety Unwrapped – Know What's On Your Plate – Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Hawai'i Agricultural Foundation, this panel explores how food safety regulations and certifications are shaping Hawai'i's local food systems. Moderated by DBEDT Deputy Director Dane Wicker, the discussion features industry leaders from Costco, Waipoli Greens, HPC Foods, and more.

Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Program (ETIPP) Application Deadline – July 27, 2025

ETIPP helps coastal, remote, and island communities transform their energy systems and increase resilience through energy planning and deep-dive technical assistance.

2025 HCPO Conference – August 27-29, 2025

Mark your calendars for this year's Hawai'i Congress of Planning Officials (HCPO) Conference, Resilient by Design: Planning for Hawai'i's Tomorrow at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort!

Mark your calendars for this year’s Hawai‘i Congress of Planning Officials (HCPO) Conference, Resilient by Design: Planning for Hawai‘i’s Tomorrow at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort! Early Bird Registration is open now until June 30th. For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

