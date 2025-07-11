Hawaii Tourism Authority Advisory Board Applications Open

Posted on Jul 11, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: July 11, 2025

HONOLULU—The state of Hawaii Office of Boards and Commissions is seeking individuals interested in serving on the advisory board for the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), a state agency administratively attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

Per Act 132, the HTA shall be headed by an advisory board of directors that shall consist of 12 members including at least one representative each from the city and county of Honolulu and the counties of Hawaii, Kauai and Maui. At least six members shall have knowledge, experience and expertise in the area of accommodations, transportation, retail, entertainment, or attractions, and at least one member shall represent a tourism-impacted entity. At least one member appointed by the Governor shall have knowledge, experience and expertise in the area of Hawaiian cultural practices. Members appointed by the Governor are subject to advice and consent of the state Senate.

Interested applicants are invited to apply online through the Governor’s boards and commissions portal (https://boards.hawaii.gov/apply/apply-for-a-board/).

About the Hawaii Tourism Authority

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is the state agency responsible for representing the Hawaiian Islands around the world — and for holistically managing tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with community desires, economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources and visitor industry needs. HTA works with the community and industry to malama Hawaii — care for our beloved home. For more information about HTA, visit hawaiitourismauthority.org or follow @HawaiiHTA on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

