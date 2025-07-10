Small Business Regulatory Review Board Elects 2025-2026 Officers

Posted on Jul 10, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: July 10, 2025

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has announced its officers for fiscal year 2025 to 2026.

Jonathan Shick, chair (Oahu) – Mr. Shick works for Pono Consulting Group LLC. A board member for five years, this is Mr. Shick’s second year as the Chair; he was previously the SBRRB’s second vice chair.

Sanford Morioka, vice-chair (Oahu) – Mr. Morioka is president of Edward Enterprises, Inc. and has been a member since 2022.

Mary Albitz, second vice chair (Maui) – Ms. Albitz is the owner of Island Art Party, a paint and sip studio located in Kihei. She has been a member since 2018 and most recently served as the vice chair of the SBRRB.

Other board members are James (Kimo) Lee (Hawaii), Tessa Gomes (Oahu), Nikki Ige (Kaua?i), Jennifer Salisbury (Maui) and Leelen Park (Hawaii), who was recently appointed by Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“Mahalo to the SBRRB members for their dedication and commitment to improve Hawaii’s small business landscape,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “These collaborative efforts encourage and support the vitality of small businesses in Hawaii.”

“The SBRRB oversees rules and regulations for Hawaii small businesses promulgated by both state and county agencies,” said SBRRB Administrator Dori Palcovich. “Navigating government agencies at various levels – federal, state, county and city – is very difficult for our small businesses. However, in my 23 years as its administrator, I fully believe that the SBRRB is very committed to improving the regulatory climate in the state for the benefit of small businesses.”

The SBRRB meets monthly both in-person and by electronic means. We encourage those small businesses that may have specific regulatory concerns with Hawaii Administrative Rules to learn more about the monthly meetings at sbrrb.hawaii.gov.

About Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB)

The SBRRB was established on July 1, 1998 with the passage of the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Act. The responsibilities of the SBRRB include:

Commentary on small business impact statements to the rule-drafting agencies. Identification and commentary on business impact of existing administrative rules. Recommendations to the Governor’s Office, state agencies or the legislature, on any proposed new or amended administrative rules or changes in legislation. Recommendations to the mayors or county councils regarding county rules; and Review of small business petitions and complaints on business impact.

The SBRRB comprises 10 volunteer members who are current or former owners or officers of businesses from across the state, as well as the director of DBEDT or the director’s designated representative, who serves as an “ex officio” member. Three members are appointed by the Senate President, three members by the Speaker of the House, two members by the SBRRB, and two are appointed by the Governor.

Further, the appointments reflect a representation of a variety of businesses in the state with no more than two members from the same type of business and at least one representative from each county.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

