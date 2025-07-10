READ E-newsletter – Q3 2025

Welcome to the DBEDT READ 2025 Q3 Newsletter. This issue features the latest research and statistical releases from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ), offering timely insights into Hawai‘i’s economy, labor market, population trends, and building permitting impacts.
READ remains committed to delivering relevant, data-driven resources to support informed decisions by policymakers, business leaders, and the broader community. In this issue, you’ll find:
Quarterly and Monthly Reports: Updates on Hawai‘i’s economic and tourism outlook, including the 2025 Q2 Statistical & Economic Report, visitor forecasts, and labor market trends.
Population and Demographics: New county-level estimates by age, sex, race, and Hispanic origin from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 release.
Specialized Research: Analysis of building permit delays and their financial impact, Hawai‘i’s Genuine Progress Indicator from 2000–2023, and trends in local hog production and harvesting.
Interactive Dashboards and Data Tools: Direct links to dynamic visualizations of key indicators, including tourism performance and economic activity across sectors.
We hope these insights and tools help guide your planning and deepen your understanding of the current conditions shaping Hawai‘i’s economy.
Mahalo for your continued interest in our work.
Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
