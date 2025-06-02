Veteran-turned-author Arthur Edwards Examines Crucial World War II Decisions in New Book Published by Inks And Bindings

"The War We Almost Lost"

“The War We Almost Lost” explores Allied vulnerabilities, strategic missteps, and the fine line between victory and defeat in the Second World War.

Inks and Bindings, a California-based self-publishing company, has announced the release of " The War We Almost Lost " by naval veteran and historian Arthur A. Edwards, who previously served as a naval officer. The book provides a critical analysis of Allied preparation and execution during World War II, underscoring how a different set of circumstances or decisions could have significantly altered the outcome of the conflict.In this historical reflection, Edwards discusses the United States' limited readiness in 1941 and evaluates key errors in judgment by both military and political leaders. The narrative also highlights moments of effective strategy, unanticipated advantages, and decisions made by Axis powers that contributed to the Allied path toward victory. By exploring both success and failure across the war's landscape, the author offers a comprehensive account of what nearly tipped the balance of global history.Arthur A. Edwards brings to this work a combination of academic study and personal military experience. A veteran of the Korean conflict, Edwards grew up in Northern California during the Great Depression and World War II. He studied warfare at the University of California, Berkeley, earning a degree in mechanical engineering before contributing to aerospace projects in the development of weather and communication satellites. His interest in military history is shaped by a multi-generational legacy of U.S. military service, including family members who served in the Civil War and both World Wars.The book is published by Inks and Bindings, a self-publishing firm based in California. The War We Almost Lost is currently available through Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.

