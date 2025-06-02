Appalachian Ford Solutions Joins Automotive Management Network

Appalachian Ford Solutions has joined the Automotive Management Network (AMN), expanding its professional reach and industry engagement.

FALL BRANCH, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appalachian Ford Solutions, a Ford-specialized repair shop based in East Tennessee, is now an official member of the Automotive Management Network (AMN). This membership marks a strategic move to deepen the company’s involvement in the national conversation around best practices in auto repair management.

AMN is a respected industry organization that connects shop owners and service professionals through education, operational insights, and collaborative resources. By joining, Appalachian Ford Solutions strengthens its commitment to growth, innovation, and the delivery of high-quality repair services for Ford vehicles.

A Word from the Owner

"Being part of AMN helps us stay ahead of industry best practices and serve our customers even better," said Kevin Ford, Owner of Appalachian Ford Solutions.

About Appalachian Ford Solutions

Appalachian Ford Solutions is a trusted name in Ford vehicle repair, proudly serving the Fall Branch, TN area. Known for its technical expertise and dedication to the local community, the shop continues to grow as both a service provider and a career-building platform for individuals in recovery. Visit them on site at 195 Joe R McCrary Rd, Fall Branch, TN 37656, USA.

