Trapper education course planned June 21 in Salmon

Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon on Saturday, June 21.  The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fish and Game’s regional office at 99 Highway 93 North.

Advanced registration is required, and the class size will be limited.  To register, go online to Fish and Game’s website or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon.  The cost is $9.75 when registering online or $8.00 in person. Participants must be at least 9 years of age. 

The interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior, and avoiding non-target catches are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance. 

Idaho trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011, are required to attend a mandatory trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend a wolf trapper education course prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Those who intend to trap wolves that did not possess an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 are required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. 

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

