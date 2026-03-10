Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-10-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 10, 2026. The data discussed in this report were primarily collected between Wednesday, March 4 and Sunday, March 8. As a reminder to anglers, the early breakup of the Deadwater ice jam on February 10, along with the mild winter, has resulted in the timing of this spring’s fishery being ahead of average by at least three weeks.

Steelhead anglers continued to fish the entirety of the Upper Salmon River last week, and anglers were interviewed from below the Middle Fork Salmon River to Stanley, ID. The highest levels of angler effort were observed over the weekend from the Pahsimeroi River confluence upstream to the Stanley area in location codes 18 and 19. Angler effort downstream of Salmon, ID declined slightly from the previous week, but many anglers were still fishing in those areas.

Once again, the best average catch rates were found upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location codes 18 and 19. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 6 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 3 hours per steelhead caught. Few interviews were obtained from anglers fishing below the Middle Fork in location code 14, and those anglers interviewed averaged 55 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 18 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 29 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 25 hours per steelhead caught.