Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Calling all turkey hunters: Draw results are now available for spring turkey controlled hunts

Spring turkey controlled hunt draw results are available now. The results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system, GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Hunters can check their GoOutdoorsIdaho account to view their controlled hunt tags draw results for spring turkey. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can purchase the controlled hunt tag through their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account, at any Fish and Game regional office location, at any license vendor location, or by calling (800) 554-8685. Tags purchased online or over the phone will include an additional convenience fee and will be mailed to the mailing address on file. Any exchanges of tags must be completed at a Fish and Game office.

It is the responsibility of hunters to find out their draw results for hunts. Those with a valid email address on file will receive an email with their results status.

The 2026-27 turkey seasons and bag limits are available online. Please refer to the online brochure for all current spring controlled hunts, seasons, and bag limits.

Additional spring turkey hunting opportunities

For those who didn’t draw a controlled hunt tag, there are still turkey hunting opportunities to be had in many areas of the state — including the spring youth turkey hunt and the general spring season.

Hunters may also participate in the tag sale for any leftover spring turkey controlled hunt tags on March 25 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Calling all turkey hunters: Draw results are now available for spring turkey controlled hunts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.