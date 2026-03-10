Calling all turkey hunters: Draw results are now available for spring turkey controlled hunts

Spring turkey controlled hunt draw results are available now. The results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system, GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Hunters can check their GoOutdoorsIdaho account to view their controlled hunt tags draw results for spring turkey. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can purchase the controlled hunt tag through their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account, at any Fish and Game regional office location, at any license vendor location, or by calling (800) 554-8685. Tags purchased online or over the phone will include an additional convenience fee and will be mailed to the mailing address on file. Any exchanges of tags must be completed at a Fish and Game office.

It is the responsibility of hunters to find out their draw results for hunts. Those with a valid email address on file will receive an email with their results status.

The 2026-27 turkey seasons and bag limits are available online. Please refer to the online brochure for all current spring controlled hunts, seasons, and bag limits.

Additional spring turkey hunting opportunities

For those who didn’t draw a controlled hunt tag, there are still turkey hunting opportunities to be had in many areas of the state — including the spring youth turkey hunt and the general spring season.

Hunters may also participate in the tag sale for any leftover spring turkey controlled hunt tags on March 25 at 10 a.m. MDT.