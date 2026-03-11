Register now for upcoming hunter and wolf trapper education courses in the Salmon Region

Idaho Fish and Game is offering instructor-led hunter education courses and a wolf trapper certification course in the Salmon Region.

Instructor-led Hunter Education Courses

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, is required to successfully pass a hunter education class before they can purchase a hunting license and hunt in Idaho.

Preregistration is required. The cost of the class is $9.75 per student.

March 16-21, 2026

Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office

Jo Wenger Memorial Conference Room

99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

Register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/242169

April 13-18, 2026

Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office

Jo Wenger Memorial Conference Room

99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

Register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/242176



Why sign-up for an instructor-led course?

Learn from experienced instructors: Instructor-led courses give students the chance to ask questions, get clarification, and explore topics beyond what’s covered in the Hunter Education manual. These courses offer meaningful, face-to-face instruction from knowledgeable hunters—something you simply can’t get from an online-only class.

Hands-on learning: In-person courses include a practical, hands-on component that online courses can’t replicate. While both formats cover the same material, instructor-led classes allow students to apply what they’ve learned with direct guidance and demonstrations from certified Hunter Education instructors.

As part of every instructor-led course, students practice safe firearm handling using inert firearms in a classroom setting. Instruction focuses on real-world scenarios that commonly lead to hunting-related accidents, helping students build safe habits and confidence.

Affordable option: Instructor-led hunter education certification courses are available for just $9.75.

Wolf Trapper Certification Course

Anyone who intends to trap wolves must successfully complete a wolf trapper education course. These courses are in-person and cover trapping laws, ethical trapping, avoiding nontarget catch, safety, and basic trapping methods.

Trapper education (a separate course from wolf trapper education) is required for those who have not held an Idaho trapping license before July 2011. A complete list of trapper education courses can be viewed on Idaho Fish and Game's Trapper Ed Certification webpage. Trappers who show proof of having held a trapping license from Idaho before 2011 are exempt, but the wolf trapping course is still required.

Courses are taught in a single, 6-hour day and cost $9.75 each.

June 13, 2026

Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office

Jo Wenger Memorial Conference Room

99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

Register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/238205

For more information on hunter education or wolf trapper certification classes, don't hesitate to get in touch with the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.