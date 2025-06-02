Corazon Announces Leadership Changes

Corazon, a Pittsburgh-based Ingenovis Health company, announces leadership changes and new office location.

I’ve poured my heart into Corazon for over two decades, and it’s been one of the greatest privileges of my career. ” — Karen Hartman

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corazon , a Pittsburgh-based Ingenovis Health company offering consulting, accreditation, peer review, recruitment, and interim management for the cardiovascular, neuro, orthopedic, and surgical specialties, is proud to announce a change in its leadership and the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s continued growth plan.After more than 20 years of visionary leadership, Karen Hartman will be stepping aside as President of Corazon effective June 2, 2025. Karen has been a driving force behind Corazon’s success, building the company’s service offerings, developing a Best Places to Work team, and establishing it as a trusted partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Her strategic foresight, passion for excellence, and deep commitment to client success have shaped Corazon’s identity and impact. Karen positioned Corazon as a compelling strategic partner, and skillfully guided the brand’s acquisition by Ingenovis Health, in which succession planning and the expansion of additional Corazon offerings were key considerations.Karen will remain a strategic leader on the Corazon team as Executive Vice President and Past President, leading client relations, business development, and the continued growth of Corazon’s solutions. Karen’s ongoing contributions ensure continuity, innovation, and thought leadership as Corazon continues to grow and develop.The current Chief Operating Officer, Ross Swanson, will assume the role of President. Ross has been with Corazon for over 20 years and is a foundational member of the executive leadership team. Ross has been instrumental in shaping the company’s vision, operational capabilities, and strategic direction. His operations background, extensive healthcare industry knowledge, and collaborative leadership style make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Corazon’s future.“We are grateful for Karen’s many contributions to make Corazon a leading firm in healthcare consulting. We are equally enthusiastic that she will remain a key executive within Corazon after preparing Ross to assume his new duties as her successor. Ross will be an exceptional leader, and we are proud to have him as Corazon’s new President.” Sean Ebner, Division President, Ingenovis Health.“I’ve poured my heart into Corazon for over two decades, and it’s been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” said Karen Hartman. “This is a natural progression that reflects years of shared leadership and planning. Ross has been a cornerstone of Corazon’s success, and I’m excited to see him lead the company with the same passion and purpose that have defined our work together.”Ross Swanson shared his enthusiasm for the future, “It’s an incredible honor to step into this role and continue the legacy that Karen has built. I’m deeply committed to Corazon’s mission and to supporting our clients and team as we grow and evolve. I’m confident that Corazon’s future is bright, with the strength of our team and Karen’s continued involvement.”In addition to this leadership evolution, Corazon is excited to announce its move to a new office location at:The Executive8150 Perry Highway Suite 105Pittsburgh, PA 15237This move represents Corazon’s continued growth and commitment to fostering a collaborative and innovative environment for its team and clients.These exciting developments mark a new chapter for Corazon, and the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional strategic solutions to healthcare organizations across the country.About Corazon, LLC: Corazon is the national leader in program development for the Heart, Vascular, Neuroscience, Spine, Orthopedic, and Surgical service lines, offering a full continuum of Consulting, Recruitment, Interim Management, Accreditation, and Peer Review. We provide the strategic, clinical, operational, market, and financial expertise necessary to develop a truly outstanding specialty program. For more information, visit www.corazoninc.com About Ingenovis Health: Ingenovis Health is an ingenious healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers technology-first, innovative workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands, including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Health, VitalSolution, and Corazon, innovative partnerships, and its unmatched Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO) strategies, Ingenovis Health partners with clinicians and healthcare organizations to deliver critical healthcare workforce solutions. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com

