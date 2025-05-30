MPD Makes an Arrest in Gales Place Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1700 block of Gales Place, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, both conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, May 29, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 50-year-old Antwan Buchanan, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25062546
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.