MPD Makes an Arrest in Gales Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1700 block of Gales Place, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, both conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 50-year-old Antwan Buchanan, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25062546

