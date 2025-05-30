Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas Cyber Command Passing Texas Legislature

TEXAS, May 30 - May 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the Texas Legislature passing House Bill 150, which will create the Texas Cyber Command to leverage the cybersecurity expertise and resources of state, local, and federal partners in San Antonio to protect against cyber threats.



“As cyberattacks increase in significance and sophistication across the globe, it is critical that Texas utilize cutting-edge capabilities to secure our state,” said Governor Abbott. “The creation of the Texas Cyber Command has never been more critical. Threats from China, Iran, Russia, and other foreign enemies are growing. President Donald Trump empowered states to more effectively prepare for cyberattacks and defend our infrastructure, and Texas is ready to harness our assets to protect our power, water, and communications. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Burrows, Senator Tan Parker, Representative Giovanni Capriglione, and members of the Texas Legislature for advancing this legislation to enhance our cybersecurity capabilities, which I will immediately sign into law. Texas will safeguard its critical infrastructure to protect Texans and Americans from hostile foreign actors and hackers.”



In his 2025 State of the State Address earlier this year, Governor Abbott declared Texas Cyber Command an emergency item this legislative session.



In the last year, Governor Abbott issued five directives to Texas state agencies to protect Texans from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):