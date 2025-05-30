Discover nature in June with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in June with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Mushroom hunting doesn’t need to end with morels. A whole flush of delicious and beginner-friendly mushrooms abounds during the warm months of summer. Join MDC for an introductory look at the delicious chanterelles and learn how to safely identify them and get them to your plate.

Archery: Archery For Everyone | 10 a.m. – noon on June 7 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Archery is for all – whether you are an experienced shooter or new to the activity. Archery can be a fun and engaging pastime for a variety of ages. Stop by Cape Nature Center to test your skills and enjoy this age-old tradition. MDC staff will be present to demonstrate proper technique and aid those new to the sport.

Summer float trips are a Missouri tradition. This program will explore planning, packing, gear, and safety on Missouri’s many paddling friendly streams.

Family Fishing: Nature Center at Night: Family Fishing | 4 – 7 p.m. on June 13 at Cape County Park South | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories. Join MDC for this year’s family fishing night. No registration or permit is required and equipment with instruction will be provided.

Breathe in fresh air, and breath out negativity. The American Psychological Association (APA) says that spending time in nature can improve attention, lower stress, increase mood and empathy, and reduce the risk of psychiatric disorders.

Enjoy yoga surrounded by sunshine, trees, and bird songs as you participate in outdoor yoga led by an instructor. Learn asanas and other ways to promote overall well-being, while also taking in some much-needed vitamin N.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors.

It’s Father’s Day weekend, so why not enjoy paddling a canoe on Perry County Community Lake? This program gives you the opportunity to get your friends and family out on the water.

Participants will receive basic instructions before borrowing a canoe for a morning on the lake. We will not be paddling as a group, and your party may go at their own pace.

For where to meet from Perryville, take Route T west 1.50 miles, then County Road 700 southwest to the area.

Failure to arrive by 10:30 a.m. for the morning session, or 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon session will forfeit your reservation. Canoes, paddles, life jackets and safety equipment will be provided.

MDC staff will be on the water to assist in emergencies. MDC canoes hold up to 600lbs.

Please only register one person per group as we have 10 spots and 10 canoes. Please no pets or alcohol.

Leave your phone at home and take this chance to relax and reconnect with nature. Time in nature is healing, an opportunity to slow down and focus.

Class may take place outdoors if weather permits. Otherwise, we'll practice indoors with suggestions to further your nature time after class. This program is beginner-friendly, and mats are provided; however, you are welcome to bring your own mat and other props. Please also wear comfortable clothing and bring your own water bottle.

Participants younger than 18 need to be accompanied by a participating adult. Please register both people. Only those registered may attend the program.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

For virtual programs, participants will receive a program link via email including pertinent details at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free June programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Be sure to also register your children and homeschool students for this month’s Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And don’t forget to check out MDC’s featured artist this month in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center lobby: Patricia Littlefield.

Stop by the nature center Saturday, June 21 from 1-3 p.m. to meet Littlefield and talk about her art. Littlefield said she is "committed to promoting conservation through art,” and aims to “inspire a love for birds and nature in others, especially young people.”

Also, Webster Groves Nature Study Society will be featured in the Cape Nature Center Auditorium.

Founded in 1920, Webster Groves Nature Study Society focuses on experiencing nature, focused on stimulating interest in nature study on the part of adults and children, cooperating with other organizations in nature study, and encouraging amateur research in the natural science.

Photography by this local group will remain on display through June.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.