Buzz into fun at MDC's Insect-O-Rama event Aug. 8 at Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Creepy, crawly, and absolutely captivating – all are terms that have been used to describe the many species of insects that live around us.

Discover the world of insects at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Insect-O-Rama event on Aug. 8 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This free event will be from 6:30-9 p.m. and will have something for all ages to enjoy. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

No registration is required for this event. People can get information by calling the nature center at 417-888-4237 or by going to:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210206

For more information about Missouri’s insects, visit mdc.mo.gov.