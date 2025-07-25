MDC to host free antler measuring event July 31 at North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton

Body

TRENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is back for another year at the North Central Missouri Fair. MDC will host a free antler measuring event from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, at the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds in Trenton.

MDC’s Northwest Region staff organizes the free event and measures antlers to assist hunters. The antler measurements provide a score that hunters can use to see if their deer trophy qualifies for honors from private organizations such as Boone & Crockett, Pope & Young, and Show-Me Big Bucks.

Deer antlers are given scores based on counts and measurements that are applied to a formula. For example, scorers count or measure the number of tines, distance between tines, circumferences, inside spread between the main beams, and other factors. Hunters decide if they want to send paper work in to an organization for consideration.

Scoring stations will be set up at the MDC Building at the fairgrounds. Hunters will check the trophy in with MDC staff and then check them back out after scoring. Found antlers that were shed or that are attached to a skull cap will also be scored. An antler can be scored if only one shed antler from a pair is found. Only deer will be measured. The public is invited to drop by the building and observe the deer antlers being scored.

The North Central Missouri Fair runs from Tuesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 2. MDC will have staff on hand all week to answer hunter questions about white-tailed deer ecology, deer hunting, or any other conservation topics.

For more information, call MDC Private Land Conservationist Cliff Wilson at 660-359-2006 ext. 114, or stop by the MDC booth at the fair.

For information about white-tailed deer and deer hunting in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zki