Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented on the announcement Thursday from Fitch Ratings, one of the three big credit rating agencies in the country, that it affirmed Idaho’s AAA credit rating, the highest level a state can receive. Only a handful of states achieve the AAA credit rating annually.

“Thanks to our diligent and unrelenting focus on maintaining a structurally balanced budget and saving healthy amounts for rainy days, Idaho has maintained the AAA rating from Fitch for five straight years, and I am very proud. The rating means we’ll save Idaho taxpayers millions of dollars on future projects. This is what good government is all about. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for sharing my passion for maintaining a lean state budget and stable rainy-day funds. Our partners in the private sector, too, have done a tremendous job propelling Idaho’s economy forward,” Governor Little said.

Highlights from the Fitch announcement about Idaho include: