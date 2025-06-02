Hinckley Broadens Chesapeake Presence with Acquisition of Campbell’s Boatyard at Bachelor Point

Hinckley Bachelor Point

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hinckley Company, America’s foremost yacht brand, today announced the acquisition of Campbell’s Boatyard at Bachelor Point , a storied marine facility in Oxford, Maryland. This milestone deepens Hinckley’s Chesapeake Bay presence and represents a continued commitment to building enduring relationships with boaters through world-class service, thoughtful stewardship, and a shared respect for craftsmanship.Located at Bachelor Point in Oxford, Campbell’s Boatyard has long been recognized for its deep-water access, expert technicians, and highly personalized approach. The partnership brings together two like-minded organizations with a common philosophy: prioritize the customer, uphold the highest standards of quality, and foster deep, lasting connections within the marine community.“Campbell’s has built something truly meaningful on the Eastern Shore—an environment rooted in skill, care, and integrity,” said Gavin McClintock, CEO of Hinckley. “This is more than a strategic acquisition; it’s the alignment of two companies that believe in doing things the right way, and in taking care of boaters the way they deserve. We’re proud to welcome the Campbell’s team into the Hinckley family.”As part of the transition, the full Campbell’s team will remain in place, ensuring consistency in relationships and quality of service. Customers will benefit from immediate access to Hinckley’s national service network, technical resources, and future infrastructure investments. The goal is to enhance—not replace—what makes Campbell’s so special: a loyal customer base, a talented crew, and a culture centered on trust.“We’ve built our reputation on attention to detail, honesty, and knowing our customers by name,” said Tom Campbell, Owner of Campbell’s Boatyard. “The Hinckley brand keeps those values intact while expanding what we can offer. It’s a perfect fit—and an exciting step forward for our employees and our clients.”Campbell’s Boatyard at Bachelor Point joins Hinckley’s growing service network, which includes locations in Maine, Rhode Island, Georgia, Florida, Annapolis, and the Chesapeake. This acquisition strengthens Hinckley’s service platform—a promise of proactive, concierge-level support that makes yacht ownership seamless and deeply rewarding.About The Hinckley CompanyFounded in 1928, Hinckley is America’s premier builder of yachts and a pioneer in premium yacht service. With a legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic design, Hinckley serves a discerning clientele through its yacht manufacturing, brokerage, and a growing network of service yards from Maine to Florida.About Campbell’s Boatyard at Bachelor PointFor more than 30 years, Campbell’s Boatyard has served the Chesapeake Bay boating community with distinction. Located in Oxford, Maryland, the yard is known for its expert maintenance, refits, and restorations, along with a team that takes pride in long-term relationships and a thoughtful, hands-on approach. With deep local roots and a respected legacy, Campbell’s remains a trusted name for serious boaters on the Bay.

