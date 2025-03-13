Hinckley Unveils the Hinckley 41

Hinckley 41: Grace and Performance

A Masterful Union of Performance and Craftsmanship

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinckley Yachts is delighted to introduce the Hinckley 41 , an outboard-powered expression of precision, grace, and unwavering craftsmanship. Designed for those who seek exhilarating speed without compromise, this latest creation honors Hinckley’s storied heritage while delivering an entirely new level of performance.With triple Mercury Verado V10 outboards, the Hinckley 41 glides effortlessly to 53 mph with the standard engine package and approaches 60 mph with the upgraded configuration. Its 22-degree deadrise hull is engineered to slice through short chop with remarkable agility and composure, ensuring a ride that is both dynamic and refined. Whether island-hopping through crystalline waters, hosting an elegant gathering at anchor, or diving into the sea from an expansive swim platform, the Hinckley 41 is a yacht for those who savor the journey as much as the destination.Building on the celebrated Picnic Boat 39 , the Hinckley 41 retains a familiar forward seating arrangement and elegantly appointed interior but introduces a new dimension of versatility and practicality. A thoughtfully designed amidships storage area accommodates everything from Seabobs and inflatable paddleboards to scuba gear, ensuring owners can fully embrace life on the water. The oversized swim platform invites effortless reboarding, reinforcing this boat’s role as a refined yet spirited companion for adventure and leisure alike."The Hinckley 41 is for those who desire the thrill of outboard power while embracing the artistry and pedigree that define our brand," said Gavin McClintock, CEO at Hinckley Yachts. "This yacht is a masterful balance of performance and refinement, crafted for those who demand the very best in design, speed, and capability."The Hinckley 41 is a bold new chapter, demonstrating that performance and heritage can exist in perfect harmony. To learn more or inquire about availability, please visit www.hinckleyyachts.com About Hinckley Yachts Founded in 1928, Hinckley Yachts has long set the standard for American yacht-building, distinguished by innovation, exquisite craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail. From pioneering advanced composites to redefining the classic picnic boat, Hinckley remains at the forefront of yachting excellence, honoring its heritage while shaping the future.

