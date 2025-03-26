Hinckley Yachts Expands Manufacturing Footprint with New Facility in Topsham, Maine

Hinckley Craftsman develops veneers for a console

New facility will create opportunities for skilled Maine carpenters to join Hinckley’s world-class team of craftsmen

TRENTON, ME, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinckley Yachts, a brand synonymous with American craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design, proudly announces the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Topsham, Maine.The new 16,500-square-foot facility will house a dedicated team of 15 full-time craftsmen focused on building the bespoke interiors that define Hinckley’s iconic yachts. Strategically located in Topsham, the facility sits within an adjacent labor market to the company’s Trenton, Maine, operations. The location was carefully chosen for its strong population demographics, established marine industry presence, and a deep pool of skilled labor.“As demand for our yachts continues to grow, it is essential that we maintain production that stays true to our heritage of craftsmanship and quality,” said Gavin McClintock, CEO of Hinckley Yachts. “This facility will not only help us meet current and future demand, but also provide meaningful opportunities for skilled artisans in the region to join a team committed to excellence.”For nearly a century, Hinckley has been at the forefront of yacht design and construction, blending cutting-edge innovation with timeless beauty. The new Topsham facility reinforces Hinckley’s position as a global leader in bespoke boatbuilding and offers a rare opportunity for local craftspeople to contribute to some of the world’s most admired yachts.Hinckley invites talented craftsmen who take pride in their skill and seek to be part of a collaborative, passionate team to inquire about opportunities.For more information on employment opportunities, please visit: https://www.hinckleyyachts.com/careers/ About Hinckley Yachts. Founded in 1928, Hinckley Yachts is a leader in the design, construction, and service of premium yachts. With yacht-building operations in Maine and ten premium service locations along the East Coast, Hinckley continues to set the standard for quality, innovation, and customer experience.

