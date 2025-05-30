2025 SJM Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race to be held tomorrow

MACAU, May 30 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will stage the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) tomorrow (31 May) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The Organizing Committee convened the draw and technical meeting for the races today (30 May).

A thrilling lineup of races—including the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m)—will take place tomorrow (31 May) at 9:00 a.m. at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Egypt will compete with local teams for the championships.

This year’s event will once again offer a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic performances throughout the event, merging elements of the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China, National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympic Games. The Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, along with the nearby Anim'Arte NAM VAN, will host the “2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on race day. The Carnival will feature a themed photo zone, a variety of sale booths offering local cultural and creative products, specialty snacks and beverages, and activities on site. The Carnival will also include interactive magic shows, balloon art, band live showcases, and dance performances - bringing a festive atmosphere. Local residents and tourists are invited to enjoy the dragon boat races, immerse themselves in the cultural festivities, and be part of one of Macao’s most exciting annual sporting events. The Organizing Committee advises visitors to stay updated on weather conditions on race day and to follow the latest announcements issued by the event organizers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.