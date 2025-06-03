Baruch/Gayton Productions Selected by State of Utah to Produce Signature Events for America250 Utah Commemoration

Chuck Gayton, America250 Utah Executive Director Nicole Handy, and Wayne Baruch at the Utah State Capitol

Baruch/Gayton to produce Utah’s America250 events honoring 250 years of U.S. history, culture, and community.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America250 Utah has selected Baruch/Gayton Productions to produce a series of signature events over the next 14 months in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.In 2026, Utahns will join the nation in marking the 250th anniversary of America's founding. From the legacy of Utah's eight federally recognized Tribal nations to its unique path to statehood, the commemoration will honor all who have shaped their collective story.This historic initiative—part of the nationwide America250 commemoration—will unfold across Utah as a "Year of Celebration and Service that invites communities to honor the past, engage in the present, and help shape the future," said Nicole Handy, Executive Director of America250 Utah. "America250 Utah is inviting artists, historians, educators, and Tribal leaders to participate in a meaningful and wide-reaching celebration. We look forward to the unique talents of Baruch/Gayton to create unforgettable events.""We are honored to support this once-in-a-generation moment in American history," said Wayne Baruch, Writer & Producer at Baruch/Gayton Productions. "Utah's bold vision for a meaningful and unifying series of events will be inspiring. We look forward to collaborating with civic leaders, artists, and communities to bring this celebration to Utahns throughout the State."This milestone is more than a celebration," said Chuck Gayton, Producer & Director. "It's an opportunity to vividly remember courage, liberty, and sacrifice while fostering belonging and connection across generations and communities.Baruch/Gayton recently met with the America250 Utah team, to align on the vision behind the statewide programming. The "kickoff" event will take place on July 1 of this year, in front of the State Capitol.With decades of experience producing powerful, purpose-driven milestone events. Baruch/Gayton Productions is uniquely positioned to lead Utah's America250 programming. Their work will ensure that the state's commemorations are heartfelt, authentic, and welcoming.About Baruch/Gayton ProductionsBaruch/Gayton Productions specializes in Message Entertainment —creating high-impact live and broadcast experiences that combine compelling storytelling with purposeful messaging. Serving major cultural, civic, and corporate institutions, the company is known for productions that uplift, inspire, and unite audiences around the world. With a legacy of unforgettable events that resonate long after the "final curtain", Baruch/Gayton Productions turns every show into a moment of meaning.

