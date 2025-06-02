Celebrate Summer Series with Food and Faith presented by "The All-American Book Club" & Great American Pure Flix Eden Gordon Media, NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," and Great American Media, announces the first leg of their summer roster for the program.

"The All-American Book Club" Focus on Faith & Food for June: Perfect Recipe to Bring Faith, Family, Freedom Back to the Center of American Life

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media, NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's " The All-American Book Club ," and Great American Media , announces the first leg of their summer roster for the program. June's star-studded interviews will focus on "faith and food" and the remarkable stories of several prominent authors and business owners. The founder of GiGi's Cupcakes, GiGi Butler, will share how she built a successful cupcake franchise and became a faith entrepreneur who took the country by storm. Former Blue Bell Creameries CEO Ricky Dickson will detail his faith journey and how he took the steps of leadership and discernment to become the cream of the crop in his book, "One Scoop At a Time." Stories that focus on faith in trying situations will be spotlighted in "Fire Mountain" by award-winning author Dana Mentink and "An Unexpected Grace" by bestselling authors Kimberly Woodhouse and Tracie Peterson.Eden Gordon Hill remarked on the shared stories: "As we crafted this show for June, I drew inspiration from GiGi Butler and Ricky Dickson, whose faith-driven journeys shine in their bestselling books. They both have a remarkable ability to engage audiences with their passion for food and their commitment to uniting families. In an era where the kitchen table is fading amidst a digitally-focused generation, GiGi and Ricky emphasize its enduring value, weaving America’s kitchen table traditions into their books and daily lives."Great American Media CEO and President Bill Abbott remarked on meeting with both GiGi Butler and Ricky Dickson: "Food and faith — a perfect recipe for reuniting families in a generation that's being driven away from our core values of faith, family, and freedom. Through their bestselling books, GiGi and Ricky lay the groundwork for wholesome living, rooted in the heart of America’s values. I’m thrilled to share their inspiring stories with you."Ricky Dickson, Former CEO & President of Blue Bell CreameriesRicky Dickson, retired CEO and President of Blue Bell Creameries, graduated from Baylor University with a BBA in marketing and journalism. He began his career with Blue Bell in 1981 as a territory manager in Dallas. In 1992, Ricky was named assistant Dallas/Fort Worth division manager. Ricky was eventually named general sales manager in 2003 and moved to Brenham. In 2010, he was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing and was also appointed to serve as a director on the Blue Bell Board of Directors.In 2017, he was promoted to company president, and in 2019, he was elected CEO and President of Blue Bell Creameries. In 2024, Ricky received the International Dairy Foods Association Laureate Award for his significant and prolonged contributions to the development and growth of dairy. He was also inducted into the Dairy Products Institute of Texas Hall of Fame.In "One Scoop at a Time: Stories & Lessons From Fear to Faith," Ricky invites you into an intimate look at his relationship with God as he navigated challenges and sought growth both in his personal life and as a leader. Lighthearted and filled with Ricky’s humor and wisdom, grab your ice cream as Ricky shares his journey from fear to faith."Faith seems easy until it's hard," Ricky Dickson said. "'One Scoop at a Time,' and my interview with Eden, recounts my journey to discover how to find God's peace, even in the middle of life's storms. I'm honored to share this time-tested knowledge with her listeners."GiGi Butler, Founder of GiGi's CupcakesAs a young child, GiGi knew that if she wanted to succeed, she had to work hard and offer a service that people wanted to buy. At age 7, she sold eggs out of her little red wagon to neighbors. At age 15, she bought cleaning supplies and started a cleaning service out of her rural California home.An extraordinary baker throughout her life, she decided to open a cupcake shop with all the money she could pull together. With the help and support of her family, she was able to open her first store in a prime Nashville location. The news of her cupcakes spread quickly, and the franchise became a huge success. Now, in "The Secret Ingredient," GiGi reveals how her failure led her to explore her passion for baking and how she became a successful businesswoman. With spunk, humor, and insight, she weaves her hard-won wisdom and business acumen into the fun, fascinating, and instructive stories of her life. Each inspirational chapter concludes with treasured family recipes, desserts, and other savory favorites.GiGi can also discuss her upcoming devotional that shares the importance Jesus Christ holds as the KING of hospitality in our lives. Through the new devotional, GiGi will take readers step-by-step through stories where Christ opened Himself up in "hospitable" ways to ordinary people and how we can do the same. The devotional will also include new recipes from the Queen of Cupcakes.Award-Winning Author Dana MentinkDana Mentink is a USA TODAY and Publishers Weekly bestselling author. She's written more than 40 mystery and suspense novels for Love Inspired Suspense, Revell, and Poisoned Pen Press. She is honored to have received two ACFW Carol Awards, a Holt Medallion Award, and a Romantic Times Reviewer's Choice Award.In "Fire Mountain," long-haul trucker Kit Garrido wakes up in her crashed big rig under the shadow of a threatening volcano, unable to recall what happened or why she's suddenly in possession of someone's baby. Fiercely independent, she has to admit that perhaps this time she could use a little help.Bestselling Authors Tracie Peterson and Kimberly WoodhouseIn "An Unexpected Grace," Parker Bennett returns home after a decade away with a traveling troupe to perform a play based on Uncle Tom's Cabin at the Kalispell Opera House. Parker has relished his life on the road, but being home awakens long-buried emotions when he encounters his first love, Johanna St. John. He can't help but wonder if there might still be a place for him in her heart.

