Media Advisory: Great American Media Celebrates 5 Years of Christmas As It's Meant to Be

Great American Christmas marks the 5th season of its beloved franchise with an exclusive screening of its new film, A Christmas Prayer on November 5, 2025, at 5:30 PM, in Franklin, TN.

Great American Media Celebrates 5 Years of Christmas As It's Meant to Be

A Christmas Prayer is a heartfelt film about the miracles that happen when people come together for the greater good, and it is a powerful reminder of why we celebrate the season.” — Bill Abbott

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Media, home to numerous family-friendly brands, including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, and Great American Faith & Living, marks the 5th season of its beloved franchise Great American Christmas with an exclusive screening of its new film, A Christmas Prayer on November 5, 2025, at 5:30 PM, in Franklin, TN.Great American Christmas, debuting in 2021, offers high-quality, original movies that showcase treasured stars as well as inspiring new talent. The franchise's commitment to creating timeless films focused on faith and family has garnered it with a reputation for excellence. The festive stories shared are not just for entertainment, but a reminder of how Christmas is meant to be.Proud sponsors of the screening event are Washington Policy Institute, National Religious Broadcasters, Gigi Butler, Işık Abla Ministries, Eden Gordon Media, Gigi's Cupcakes, Sweet Haven Ice Cream, Tennessee Light Collective, Moms for America, Harper Collins' W Publishing Group, Silver Dollar City, Branson Chamber of Commerce, Dani Pettrey, Virginia Prodan, The Daily Wire, Christian Broadcasting Network, and Carrie Sheffield.The featured host for the evening will be Christian Broadcast Network (CBN)'s Abigail Robertson. Robertson is a co-producer and co-host of the Heaven Meets Earth podcast that launched in April 2025. She has previously served at CBN as Capitol Hill Correspondent and White House Correspondent.There will also be a special guest appearance by Shae Robins, who stars with Christopher Russell in A Christmas Prayer about finding inspiration in unexpected places and maintaining faith during trials. President & CEO Bill Abbott of Great American Media shared on the movie, "A Christmas Prayer is a heartfelt film about the miracles that happen when people come together for the greater good, and it is a powerful reminder of why we celebrate the season."The event will also feature a Christmas performance by columnist and Washington, D.C. broadcaster Carrie Sheffield. She is also the author of the bestselling book "Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness."We invite the media to attend this special movie screening. Please reserve your media pass by emailing Eden Gordon Media at hello@edengordonmedia.com.About Great American Media & Great American Pure Flix PremiumGreat American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands, including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of U.S.-based family offices.Great American Pure Flix is your streaming home to the best in quality faith and family entertainment. Through a 2023 merger, Great American Pure Flix became the streaming service of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome, family-friendly, and inspiring movies and programs. Add in the best from Pure Flix in faith and inspirational content, and you get a streaming service unlike any other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.