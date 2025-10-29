Celebrate Gratitude This Holiday Season: Eden Gordon Hosts Star-Studded Lineup at 'The All-American Book Club'

Celebrate Gratitude and Selflessness This Holiday Season: Eden Gordon Hosts Star-Studded Lineup on "The All-American Book Club" Eden Gordon Hill host of "The All-American Book Club" Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is a respected public relations firm that operates at the powerful intersection of national media, faith, and patriotism.

Celebrate Gratitude and Selflessness This Holiday Season: Eden Gordon Hosts Star-Studded Lineup on "The All-American Book Club"

True gratitude strengthens our family bonds and inspires the courage to prioritize others through quiet acts of kindness, the healing journey through loss, and defiant faith in the face of oppression.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Christmas season approaches, we're thrilled to invite you to tune into a special series of interviews hosted by Eden Gordon Media, NewsTalk 105.9 FM, and WMAL's "The All-American Book Club." These heartfelt discussions, airing every Saturday morning through November, will feature an extraordinary lineup of guests whose stories and works beautifully embody themes of gratitude, family bonds, and the selfless act of putting others first.Guests will include: actress Shae Robins; author John Kiyonaga; author Mindy Grant; Across Nigeria Founder and CEO Brad Brandon; and bestselling romance writer Debbie Macomber."True gratitude strengthens our family bonds and inspires the courage to prioritize others—whether through quiet acts of kindness, the brotherhood forged in battle, the healing journey through loss, defiant faith in the face of oppression, or the unexpected miracles of the holiday season. These stories remind us that selflessness is the heartbeat of humanity," said Eden Gordon Hill . "This time of year, I'm deeply thankful for the chance to reflect on and cherish the freedoms and liberties we often overlook in America."Shae Robins: Great American Christmas "A Christmas Prayer"Shae Robins is an actress with Great American Media and is known for her roles in "Masquerade Mix-Up," "Passport to Love," and her latest movie, "A Christmas Prayer," now streaming on Great American Pure Flix and available on Great American Family linear channels."A Christmas Prayer" follows Natalie (played by Shae) as she begins to fulfill a little girl's Christmas prayer list secretly. Through the process, the children's book illustrator is inspired to create a new character that depicts how Jesus quietly works through everyday people to answer prayers. Watch the trailer for the new Christmas film from Great American Media here.John Kiyonaga: "Uninvited Valor – The Forsaken Soldiers of WWII: Based on the Epic True Story of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team"Author John Kiyonaga draws on his own father’s experience serving with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a unit consisting entirely of Japanese-American enlisted soldiers and considered the military’s most decorated unit for its size and length of service. The unit fought in Italy and France, earning almost 9,500 Purple Hearts, 21 Medals of Honor, and eight Presidential Unit Citations. The unit is most famous for its rescue of the 221 men of 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry, 36th Infantry Division (known as the Lost Battalion) when it was surrounded by German forces in October 1944.Influenced by his Japanese-American father's service in the 442nd RCT, John expertly weaves fiction with history. "Uninvited Valor" is the story of men called into brotherhood and greatness by circumstances beyond their control, and their decision to risk everything for the country that has forsaken them.Author Mindy Grant was raised in California's Central Valley. Her father served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam, where he suffered a serious injury that ended his military career. She moved to Western Washington with her husband, Corey, and their children in 2013. After Corey passed from Multiple Myeloma in 2018, Mindy rediscovered her passion for writing through her blog, Unshaken, where she chronicled his cancer battle, their loss, and life afterward, fulfilling a promise to him to complete her degree and write a book.In 2023, Mindy earned her Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication from Liberty University and began writing her novel, "Becoming Unbroken." This fictional story, inspired by her own life experiences, follows Emmie, who, after losing her twin brother, Eli, embarks on a transformative cross-country road trip prompted by a letter from his best friend, exploring themes of grief, resilience, and stepping beyond one’s comfort zone.Brad Brandon: Across Nigeria Founder and CEOBrad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Pastor Brad is a graduate of Concordia University. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field. He serves predominantly in high-risk, highly persecuted areas like Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition. His passion is to reach people in these areas with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to help persecuted Christians who live under the constant threat of violence because of their faith in Christ.He is a skilled speaker and teacher. His years of serving in some of the most dangerous places on earth have made him highly sought after for churches, conferences, and as an interview guest. He is a frequent contributor for The Daily Wire and has articles featured in The Washington Stand, Christian Post, and The Washington Times.Debbie Macomber: "A Ferry Merry Christmas" & "Any Dream Will Do"Bestselling romance author Debbie Macomber has more than 200 million copies of her books in print. In her novels, Debbie brings to life compelling relationships that embrace family and enduring friendships, uplifting her readers with stories of connection and hope. Her latest novel, "A Ferry Merry Christmas," is a tale of holiday magic chronicling Avery and Reed Bond's as they decide to honor the memory of their grandmother by spending Christmas together. An unforeseen delay when mechanical failure strands Avery on a ferry in the middle of the Puget Sound becomes an unexpected blessing in disguise as Avery witnesses a Christmas miracle and Reed makes an unexpected connection while waiting for his sister's arrival. With her extensive experience in national politics and broadcasting, Eden effectively elevates clients’ profiles on both national and international stages.Throughout her diverse career, Eden has gained invaluable insights from the Halls of Congress and various Presidential administrations, allowing her to establish strategic partnerships that enhance her clients’ public presence.As the radio show host on WMAL in the heart of our nation’s capital, her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative she delivers, featuring interviews with influential leaders and curating relevant content that sparks meaningful discussions on national and family values.As a proud veteran spouse, Eden Gordon Media is devoted to championing pro-American clients, placing a strong emphasis on the principles of faith, country, and family.

