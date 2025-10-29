Brad Brandon, CEO and Founder of Across Nigeria Faith Leaders Take a Stand for Freedom on International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church Virginia Prodan, International Human Rights Attorney and Best-Selling Author The Washington Policy Institute encourages, equips, and empowers journalists and student journalists to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotlighting Turmoil that Believers Face Worldwide and Calling for Prayerful Unity and Action to Combat Christian Persecution -Historically, early November has been a time for believers to reflect on and intercede for those facing faith-based persecution. In 2025, Christians worldwide will unite in prayer on November 2 – International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church. Faith leaders will stand together to denounce the violence directed at Christians that is occurring all over the world.At a time when Christian persecution is steadily increasing, many in the Western world are turning a blind eye to the suffering. However, there are willing individuals ready to fight for those encountering ongoing violence. These Christian servants are working tirelessly to bring awareness, to share the plights of the persecuted, and to call for action in addressing this humanitarian crisis. The Washington Policy Institute , in partnership with the National Religious Broadcasters, Carrie Sheffield, and The Washington Times, will host a panel featuring Brad Brandon Virginia Prodan , and Kerry Hasenbalg, to be moderated by Cheryl Chumley, on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. The panelists will address the growing persecution threat to Christians all over the world and focus on steps to remedy these ongoing hazards.Brad Brandon, CEO and Founder of Across NigeriaBrad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field, predominantly in the high-risk, highly persecuted areas of Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition.Brandon's courage is displayed with his willingness to continuously share the gospel in a country where there have been 185,000 Nigerians killed since 2009, due to jihadist violence, two-thirds of whom were Christians. In fact, in the first 220 days of 2025, more than 7,000 Christians have been massacred.Virginia Prodan, International Human Rights Attorney and Best-Selling AuthorVirginia Prodan is an international human rights attorney and best-selling author of the memoir "Saving My Assassin." Maintaining the bravery she displayed as a young Christian attorney in Communist Romania, Virginia — in exile from her native land since 1988 — fights for justice and is honored in her divine call to defend fellow followers of Jesus against unjust persecution.Prodan has experienced persecution first-hand, living under a totalitarian regime. Because of that experience and work as an international human rights attorney, she takes a stand against religious oppression. The 2025 Open Doors World Watch List identifies Islamic and Communist oppression as the primary drivers of Christian persecution, with 35 of the top 50-ranked countries citing these ideologies as the main reasons for religious persecution.Kerry Hasenbalg, Author, Speaker, Mentor, Spiritual DirectorKerry Hasenbalg is a respected speaker, writer, and spiritual director, passionate about soul care and guiding individuals toward faith renewal and emotional healing. Her life and work have taken her to more than fifty countries, meeting high-ranking officials in the quest to support the vulnerable and underserved, and teaching people to find the patterns of God's movements in their lived experiences.Her mission to nurture spiritual growth fuels her dedication to equipping the next generation of Christian believers with critical thinking skills and practical tools for effecting change. In the face of rising Christian hate crimes and church vandalism in America – where incidents doubled from 2022 to 2023 – Hasenbalg’s work inspires young believers to deepen their faith, engage thoughtfully with the world, and address challenges with resilience and wisdom.Troy A. Miller, President and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB)A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention.Miller underscored the need for media accountability in accurately reporting the persecution of Christians, a principle that has been central to NRB’s mission since its founding."We started 80 years ago representing radio, and even back then, people were trying to be gatekeepers," he said. NRB now serves broadcasters, podcasters, publishers, and filmmakers, ensuring they can spread their messages without censorship.Cheryl K. Chumley – Audio Books, Best Sellers, Author Bio | Audible.comCheryl Chumley, Online Opinion Editor, Commentary Writer and Podcast HostCheryl Chumley is online opinion editor, commentary writer, and host of the "Bold & Blunt" podcast for The Washington Times, and a frequent media guest and public speaker. Cheryl K. Chumley – Audio Books, Best Sellers, Author Bio | Audible.com

Cheryl Chumley, Online Opinion Editor, Commentary Writer and Podcast Host

Cheryl Chumley is online opinion editor, commentary writer, and host of the "Bold & Blunt" podcast for The Washington Times, and a frequent media guest and public speaker. She is the author of several books, the latest titled "God-Given or Bust: Defeating Marxism and Saving America with Biblical Truths," "Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom," and "Socialists Don't Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall."

The Washington Policy Institute encourages, equips, and empowers journalists and student journalists to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their community, nation, and world.

The National Religious Broadcasters is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers.

